X
Desserts Snacks Vegan Recipes

Plant Based Rum Swirls

These rum swirls are an indulgent treat fit for those cold autumn afternoons

By

1 Minutes Read

plant based rum swirls made with apple, lime, ginger, rum, and vegan puff pastry Vegan pastry making is easier than ever with readily available ingredients at your local grocer - Media Credit: JAZZ Apple
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These plant-based rum swirls are a seasonal spin on the classic pastry roll. Traditionally filled with fruit or spices, these vegan swirls feature rum-soaked raisins, apples, ginger, and lime wrapped in puff pastry. As they bake, the filling caramelizes and releases warm spice aromas that suit the colder months.

The recipe combines simple ingredients to create a pastry that fits autumn and winter. The mix of fruit and spice makes it ideal for chilly afternoons when you want something cozy and moreish. Ginger and lime cut through the sweetness, adding a bright, zesty note.

Read more: Chocolate Peanut Cookies (Vegan and Oil-Free)

Enjoy these swirls fresh from the oven with tea or coffee, or pack them for a festive snack on the go. They work well at gatherings, as a homemade gift, or as a weekend bake when the weather turns. The flaky pastry and spiced filling make them a comforting vegan treat that belongs to the season.

Bake your rum swirls

These plant-based rum swirls wrap rum-soaked raisins, apples, and ginger in puff pastry for a cozy autumn bake. Serve warm with tea or coffee.
plant based rum swirls made with apple, lime, ginger, rum, and vegan puff pastry
No ratings yet
Duration1 hour
Cook Time30 minutes
Prep Time30 minutes
Servings6 swirls

Ingredients

  • One rolled sheet of vegan puff pastry
  • 2 tbsp rum of choice
  • 2 Jazz Apples diced into small cubes
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • A small thumb of ginger peeled and crushed
  • 1 lime the juice and the rind
  • 50 g raisins soak in rum overnight if you have the time
  • 50 g brown sugar
  • 50 g vegan butter
  • Vegan egg for the egg-wash or soy milk

Instructions

  • Place chopped apples, sugar, vegan butter, ginger, lime juice and cinnamon in a saucepan and gently cook down.
  • Add the rum and raisins and cook on a low heat for 30 mins.
  • Take the vegan puff pastry sheet and place horizontally in front of you.
  • Brush with the rummy apple sauce – be generous.
  • Once coated, roll it up in a tight cylinder.
  • Slice into six and place on baking paper on an oven tray.
  • Coat with vegan egg-wash, grate with lime zest
  • Cook in a preheated oven at 180c for 25-30 mins.

Read more: Pumpkin And Bourbon Brulee Tart

Tagged

baking

kid friendly

puff pastry

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to conscious living, the environment, wellness, and the plant-based lifestyle.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active