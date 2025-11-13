These plant-based rum swirls are a seasonal spin on the classic pastry roll. Traditionally filled with fruit or spices, these vegan swirls feature rum-soaked raisins, apples, ginger, and lime wrapped in puff pastry. As they bake, the filling caramelizes and releases warm spice aromas that suit the colder months.

The recipe combines simple ingredients to create a pastry that fits autumn and winter. The mix of fruit and spice makes it ideal for chilly afternoons when you want something cozy and moreish. Ginger and lime cut through the sweetness, adding a bright, zesty note.

Enjoy these swirls fresh from the oven with tea or coffee, or pack them for a festive snack on the go. They work well at gatherings, as a homemade gift, or as a weekend bake when the weather turns. The flaky pastry and spiced filling make them a comforting vegan treat that belongs to the season.

Bake your rum swirls

These plant-based rum swirls wrap rum-soaked raisins, apples, and ginger in puff pastry for a cozy autumn bake. Serve warm with tea or coffee. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 6 swirls Ingredients One rolled sheet of vegan puff pastry

2 tbsp rum of choice

2 Jazz Apples diced into small cubes

½ tsp cinnamon

A small thumb of ginger peeled and crushed

1 lime the juice and the rind

50 g raisins soak in rum overnight if you have the time

50 g brown sugar

50 g vegan butter

Vegan egg for the egg-wash or soy milk Instructions Place chopped apples, sugar, vegan butter, ginger, lime juice and cinnamon in a saucepan and gently cook down.

Add the rum and raisins and cook on a low heat for 30 mins.

Take the vegan puff pastry sheet and place horizontally in front of you.

Brush with the rummy apple sauce – be generous.

Once coated, roll it up in a tight cylinder.

Slice into six and place on baking paper on an oven tray.

Coat with vegan egg-wash, grate with lime zest

Cook in a preheated oven at 180c for 25-30 mins.

