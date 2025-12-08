Special Occasion Pesto Pastry Star

This pesto pastry star is an easy yet impressive bake made for sharing. It uses store-bought puff pastry layered with pesto and shaped into a twistable star before baking. The recipe includes The Happy Pear’s new pesto, but any good-quality pesto works just as well.

The process is simple and visual. You stack three vegan pastry circles, spread pesto between them, and mark the center. You then slice the pastry into segments and twist each pair outward to form the star shape. As it bakes, the pastry puffs and turns golden while the pesto melts between the layers. The final result looks impressive without needing advanced baking skills.

Serve this star as a centerpiece appetizer for Christmas dinners, holiday parties, or New Year’s gatherings. It also works for weekend lunches and potlucks when you want something warm and shareable. Pair it with fresh salads, dips, or roasted vegetables. Slice and pull apart the twists at the table for easy serving.

Bake your pesto pastry star

This pesto pastry star uses puff pastry and layered pesto to create an easy, pull-apart centerpiece for festive tables or casual gatherings. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients 3 sheets store-bought puff pastry each about 8–10 inches in diameter

6 tbs pesto choose your favorite: basil, sundried tomato, or spicy red pepper

2 tbs plant-based milk such as oat or almond milk, for brushing Instructions Preheat the oven to 190°C (fan). Cut pastry circles Using a large plate or bowl about 8–10 inches in diameter, cut out three circles from the puff pastry sheets. Layer with pesto Place one pastry circle on a baking sheet lined with baking paper. Spread 2 tablespoons of pesto evenly over it. Repeat with the second pastry circle and another 2 tablespoons of pesto. Top with the third pastry circle to form a layered stack. Mark the center Press gently into the center of the stacked pastry with an egg cup or champagne flute to create a shallow impression (this helps keep the center intact during twisting). Cut into segments Using a sharp knife, cut the stacked pastry into 16 even slices, cutting from the edge towards the center but stopping before you cut all the way through the center indentation. Twist the segments Take two adjacent slices and twist them away from each other twice, then pinch the ends together to seal. Repeat this with all pairs, creating a star shape. Brush with plant milk and bake Lightly brush the top of the pastry star with plant-based milk. Bake in the oven for 20–25 minutes or until golden and puffed. Serve warm Let cool slightly before serving, perfect with salads, dips, or on its own.

This recipe comes from The Happy Pear. You can find more information on their website here.

