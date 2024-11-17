X
How To Make Coliflor Frito (Crispy Cauliflower)

Want a cheesy, crispy snack on hand? Try this crispy cauliflower

a picture of coliflor frito or crispy cauliflower served with cashew nacho cheese Cauliflower is a great fried snack - Media Credit: Gracias Madre
For a simple and tasty snack, try this coliflor frito (crispy cauliflower) from the Gracias Madre vegan restaurant in California. This dish is easy to make and requires only cauliflower, neutral oil, and Himalayan salt for seasoning. It’s perfect for a casual get-together or a tasty appetizer at home.

To elevate this dish, toss the crispy cauliflower in Gracias Madre’s creamy cashew nacho cheese. Making the cashew nacho cheese is simple; just soak raw cashews, then blend them with pumpkin seeds, garlic, and lemon. Add your preferred spices for a personal touch. For the full nacho cheese recipe, check out the link here.

Serve your coliflor frito hot, with extra nacho cheese on the side for dipping, and a few lemon wedges for brightness. This easy vegan snack combines crispy, golden cauliflower with creamy nacho cheese, making it a crowd-pleaser that’s hard to resist. Perfect for sharing, it brings a fun twist to traditional cauliflower dishes.

Coliflor frito

Try coliflor frito or crispy cauliflower. It's super easy to make and makes for the perfect snack with your favorite vegan nacho cheese.
a picture of coliflor frito or crispy cauliflower served with cashew nacho cheese
Servings4

Ingredients

  • Canola rice bran, or other neutral oil, for frying
  • 5 cups cauliflower florets cut into bite-size pieces
  • Himalayan salt to taste

Instructions

  • In a Dutch oven, heavy-bottom pot, or high-sided frying pan over high heat, heat about 3 inches of oil to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with a few layers of paper towels and place nearby for draining.
  • Working in batches so as not to crowd the pot, fry the cauliflower until golden, for 2 to 3 minutes, flipping the florets occasionally to fry evenly. Using a skimmer or slotted spoon, transfer the fried cauliflower to the baking sheet to drain and season immediately with salt. Repeat with the remaining cauliflower.
  • In a medium bowl, add the friend cauliflower with the nacho cheese and toss to coat. Transfer to a serving plate with the lemon wedges and a side of cheese sauce, if desired.

Adapted from The Gracias Madre Cookbook Copyright © 2024 by Gracias Madre. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.

