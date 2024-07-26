X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

How To Make These Air Fryer Spicy Potatoes

Spice up your BBQ with this air fryer potato recipe

A plate of air fryer spicy potatoes These spicy potatoes make for a great snack or side dish
If you’re looking for a new vegan air fryer recipe, you need to try out these spicy potatoes. They make for a perfect side dish or snack, and they’re sure to be a hit at garden parties and BBQs.

This air fryer spicy potato recipe comes from Natlicious Food. It features just a few simple ingredients, many of which may already be in your cupboard. If you don’t have an air fryer, they can be made in the oven as well.

Potatoes sometimes get a bad rep. But they can be a great addition to your diet. As well as being tasty and versatile, they also come with a number of health benefits. They are an excellent source of carbohydrates, making them a good energy provider. Potatoes are also rich in dietary fiber, which helps to maintain digestive health and can aid in lowering cholesterol levels. They contain a variety of vitamins and minerals, including high levels of vitamin C, which is important for immune system function, skin health, and iron absorption. Potatoes also offer significant amounts of potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure. Furthermore, they provide vitamin B6, which is crucial for brain function and mood regulation.

Crispy on the outside, fiery on the inside! These spicy air fryer potatoes are a flavour explosion in every bite. Perfectly seasoned with a kick of heat, they're the ultimate addictive snack or side dish.
A plate of air fryer spicy potatoes
No ratings yet
Duration35 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 350 g potatoes
  • 1 tsp of each dried oregano, garlic granules, smoked paprika
  • 1/2 tsp chili flakes
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tsp olive oil

Instructions

  • Peel and cut the potatoes in small cubes.
  • Wash them and put them in a mixing bowl, along with the spices and olive oil and mix well.
  • Add them in the air-fryer and cook for 25-28 minutes at 180°C. Turn them half way through.
  • Serve with the yogurt hummus dip, some fresh coriander leaves and crispy fried onions!
You can also cook them in the oven, just amend the cooking time to 35 minutes approximately.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

