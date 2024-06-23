X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

This Turmeric Cauliflower Grains Dish Is Packed With Nutrients

By

1 Minutes Read

A bowl of brightly colored turmeric cauliflower grains This nutritious cauliflower dish makes a great lunch, dinner, or side dish - Media Credit: BOSH!
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Cauliflower seems to be everywhere right now, with a wide range of vegan cauliflower recipes showing innovative ways to cook this underrated vegetable. The below from BOSH! is nutritious, tasty, and easy to make.

Read more: 10 Quick Vegan Lunches (Ready In 15 Minutes Or Less)

This BOSH! turmeric cauliflower grains recipe comes with a creamy tahini dressing, and it’s perfect for lunch, dinner, and a side dish at your vegan BBQ.

Cauliflower is highly regarded for its nutritional benefits, as it’s rich in a variety of essential nutrients. This versatile vegetable is an excellent source of vitamins C and K, providing a significant percentage of the daily recommended intake in just one serving. Vitamin C is essential for immune function and skin health, while Vitamin K plays a crucial role in blood clotting and bone health. Cauliflower is also high in fiber, which supports digestive health.

Read more: 5 High Protein Vegan Sandwiches

Turmeric cauliflower grains

One of our favourite vegetables, cauliflower is a super easy and versatile ingredient to cook with. This dish has a wonderful blend of spices, sweetness, and texture and not to mention it's super healthy! Served with a creamy tahini dressing and pomegranate seeds.
A bowl of brightly colored turmeric cauliflower grains
No ratings yet
Prep Time25 minutes
Servings6 people

Ingredients

For the cauliflower
  • 2 heads of cauliflower
  • 2 tsp turmeric powder
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
For the rice and lentil salad
  • 2x 250g pouches of mixed pre-cooked grains
  • Small bunch of fresh mint
  • Small bunch of fresh parsley
  • 100 g dried apricots
  • 1 lemon
  • 2 tsp coriander seeds
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt & pepper
For the creamy tahini dressing
  • 3 tbsp tahini
  • 1 tbsp water
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1 lemon
  • Salt
To serve
  • Pomegranate seeds

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 200°C
  • Line a baking tray

Prepare the cauliflower

  • Add the turmeric and olive oil to a large mixing bowl along with a generous pinch of salt and pepper.
  • Trim the cauliflower and remove any old leaves. Toss some of the younger leaves into the turmeric oil bowl.
  • Chop the cauliflower into wedges and add them to the bowl. Toss in the turmeric oil, then tip onto the baking tray and bake in the hot oven for 15 minutes.

Prepare the grains

  • Heat the grains according to the packet instructions and tip into a mixing bowl.
  • Roughly chop the herbs and apricots and add them to the bowl.
  • Halve the lemon and squeeze the juice into the grain bowl.
  • In a small frying pan over high heat, add the spices and toast for about 1 minute, until really fragrant. Transfer to a pestle and mortar and crush. Once crushed, add to the grains along with the olive oil.

Prepare the Tahini Dressing

  • In a small bowl add the tahini, water, juice from half of the lemon, and a pinch of salt, and mix until smooth and creamy. The quantity of water will depend on how thick your tahini is. Add more water so that the consistency is pourable.
  • Taste and season to perfection.

Serve

  • Arrange the salad onto a serving platter.
  • Top with the roasted cauliflower, drizzle with the tahini, and scatter with the pomegranate seeds.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH! 

Read more: 20 Vegan Recipes That Contain Omega-3

Tagged

cauliflower

gluten free

kid friendly

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Childhood friends from Sheffield, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby joined forces to create BOSH!, and in the process, have become the godfathers of modern-day plant-based food. In June 2016, they began their mission to put more plants on plates by launching what has now become the world’s biggest vegan social media brand, reaching 26 million views a month and over 2.5 billion views to date. Their social media presence continues to grow, with their huge social following now sitting at 3.1 million.

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active