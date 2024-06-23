This Turmeric Cauliflower Grains Dish Is Packed With Nutrients

Cauliflower seems to be everywhere right now, with a wide range of vegan cauliflower recipes showing innovative ways to cook this underrated vegetable. The below from BOSH! is nutritious, tasty, and easy to make.

This BOSH! turmeric cauliflower grains recipe comes with a creamy tahini dressing, and it’s perfect for lunch, dinner, and a side dish at your vegan BBQ.

Cauliflower is highly regarded for its nutritional benefits, as it’s rich in a variety of essential nutrients. This versatile vegetable is an excellent source of vitamins C and K, providing a significant percentage of the daily recommended intake in just one serving. Vitamin C is essential for immune function and skin health, while Vitamin K plays a crucial role in blood clotting and bone health. Cauliflower is also high in fiber, which supports digestive health.

Turmeric cauliflower grains

One of our favourite vegetables, cauliflower is a super easy and versatile ingredient to cook with. This dish has a wonderful blend of spices, sweetness, and texture and not to mention it's super healthy! Served with a creamy tahini dressing and pomegranate seeds. No ratings yet Prep Time 25 minutes mins Servings 6 people Ingredients For the cauliflower 2 heads of cauliflower

2 tsp turmeric powder

4 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste For the rice and lentil salad 2x 250g pouches of mixed pre-cooked grains

Small bunch of fresh mint

Small bunch of fresh parsley

100 g dried apricots

1 lemon

2 tsp coriander seeds

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper For the creamy tahini dressing 3 tbsp tahini

1 tbsp water

1 small garlic clove

1 lemon

Salt To serve Pomegranate seeds Instructions Preheat oven to 200°C

Line a baking tray Prepare the cauliflower Add the turmeric and olive oil to a large mixing bowl along with a generous pinch of salt and pepper.

Trim the cauliflower and remove any old leaves. Toss some of the younger leaves into the turmeric oil bowl.

Chop the cauliflower into wedges and add them to the bowl. Toss in the turmeric oil, then tip onto the baking tray and bake in the hot oven for 15 minutes. Prepare the grains Heat the grains according to the packet instructions and tip into a mixing bowl.

Roughly chop the herbs and apricots and add them to the bowl.

Halve the lemon and squeeze the juice into the grain bowl.

In a small frying pan over high heat, add the spices and toast for about 1 minute, until really fragrant. Transfer to a pestle and mortar and crush. Once crushed, add to the grains along with the olive oil. Prepare the Tahini Dressing In a small bowl add the tahini, water, juice from half of the lemon, and a pinch of salt, and mix until smooth and creamy. The quantity of water will depend on how thick your tahini is. Add more water so that the consistency is pourable.

Taste and season to perfection. Serve Arrange the salad onto a serving platter.

Top with the roasted cauliflower, drizzle with the tahini, and scatter with the pomegranate seeds.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!

