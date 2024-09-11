X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Try This Tasty Tofu Schnitzel With Coleslaw

This tofu schnitzel with coleslaw is crispy, crunchy, and flavorful

By & Trudy Crane

2 Minutes Read

a picture of crispy tofu schnitzel topped with an apple coleslaw and dressing This high protein tofu schnitzel pairs well with apple coleslaw - Media Credit: Chloé Crane-Leroux
Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane’s tofu schnitzel with coleslaw is a vibrant dish perfect for the end of summer. It comes from their new cookbook, The Artful Way to Plant-Based Cooking, and is a twist on the classic schnitzel. This meal is a great meat substitute with an appealing taste and texture. Using tofu as the plant protein, the recipe offers a different way to approach vegan meat.

Nowadays, vegans have more choices than ever when it comes to meat substitutes. From Beyond to supermarket brands or other options like tempeh, seitan, and tofu, people who eat a plant-based diet can now choose from a wide variety of proteins. Whether you’re interested in different textures or just simply want to try something new, this tofu schnitzel is a great place to start. Moreover, tofu is a complete protein and is also an affordable and versatile ingredient.

For this recipe, the tofu is coated in a seasoned panko mixture, then fried until golden and crispy on the outside, with a soft, tender interior. Tofu’s ability to absorb flavors, combined with the crunchy breading, creates a comforting and enjoyable dish. The tofu schnitzel is served with a crisp and refreshing coleslaw made with sweet green apple that balances the dish.

Tofu schnitzel with coleslaw

The tofu schnitzel with coleslaw recipe is tasty and satisfying with panko coated tofu fillets, a tasty cabbage, carrot, apple, and scallion coleslaw, and a bright lemon-caper dressing sure to impress. Give this recipe a try if you want to switch up how you use tofu
a picture of crispy tofu schnitzel topped with an apple coleslaw and dressing
Duration40 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time25 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces (454 g) extra-firm tofu
  • One 15.5-ounce (439 g) can chickpeas
  • cups (375 ml) shaved cabbage
  • 1 medium carrot grated
  • ½ medium green apple thinly sliced
  • 1 scallion thinly sliced
  • Handful of fresh Italian parsley leaves
  • 1 cup (250ml) panko bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup (60ml) nutritional yeast
  • ½ tsp (2.5 ml) onion powder
  • ½ tsp (2.5 ml) garlic powder
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) chopped fresh rosemary leaves
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) cornstarch
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) grapeseed oil or other neutral-flavored oil
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) drained capers for garnish (optional)
  • 4 small radishes sliced (optional)
For the lemon-caper dressing
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 6 tbsp (90 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) chopped fresh Italian parsley
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) maple syrup
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) Dijon mustard

Instructions

  • Wrap the tofu in a kitchen towel, place it between two sheet pans, and put a heavy weight, such as a cast-iron skillet or canned beans, on top. Press for at least 15 minutes to extract any liquid.
  • Into a shallow bowl, strain and reserve the liquid (aquafaba) from the chickpeas. (Save the chickpeas for another meal.)
  • Make the coleslaw: In a medium bowl, toss together the cabbage, carrot, apple, scallion, and parsley. Set aside.
  • On a large plate, combine the panko, nutritional yeast, onion powder, garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, salt, and a few grinds of pepper and mix well. Place the cornstarch on a separate plate.
  • Cut the tofu block into 4 slices lengthwise. Coat one tofu slice with the cornstarch, dip it into the aquafaba, and then press firmly into the panko mixture, coating both sides and the edges to get a nice thick coating. Press down again to make sure the coating adheres to the slice. Repeat with the remaining slices.
  • Line a plate with paper towels. In a cast-iron skillet or heavy-bottomed pan, heat the grapeseed oil over medium heat. When it starts to shimmer, fry the tofu in batches until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes each side. Remove from the pan and drain on the prepared plate.
  • Make the dressing: To a high-speed blender, add the lemon juice, olive oil, parsley, garlic, maple syrup, and mustard and blend until smooth.
  • Toss the coleslaw with half the dressing and drizzle the remaining dressing over the tofu schnitzel. Garnish with the capers and radishes if desired.

Excerpted from The Artful Way to Plant-Based Cooking by Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane. Copyright © 2024 by Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane. Reprinted by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, LLC.

Chloe Crane-Leroux

Chloé Crane-Leroux is a New York City-based food and lifestyle photographer, content creator, and recipe developer with a decade of professional experience. Her work has been featured in renowned publications like The New York Times, Forbes, and more. Originally from Montreal, Chloé pursued her studies at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City with a BFA in photography. Her creativity extends to engaging videos and captivating visuals, earning her collaborations with luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, and lifestyle brands such as J. Crew and Anthropologie. Chloé’s passion for plant-based cuisine invites people to savor nature’s bounty while making eco-conscious choices. Her culinary artistry elevates plant-based cooking, making each meal an artistic experience. She lives in New York City.

Trudy Crane

Trudy Crane is a ceramic artist who has established herself under the brand name lookslikewhite, a reflection of her minimalist aesthetic which has been featured in publications such as House and Home, House Beautiful, Martha Stewart Weddings, and many others. She has also worked collaboratively with companies like Food52, creating bespoke collections that add a touch of artisanal craftsmanship to the culinary world. Beyond her ceramics, Trudy is an active mature model in the industry. She promotes diversity and encourages a pro-age attitude in an industry often preoccupied with youth. In addition to her creative pursuits, Trudy extends her passion for a conscious lifestyle into her role as a vegan cookbook author. Together, Trudy and her daughter, Chloé Crane-Leroux craft recipes that not only delight the taste buds but also speak to the beauty of the table and the world around us. She lives in Montreal, Canada.

