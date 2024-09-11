Try This Tasty Tofu Schnitzel With Coleslaw

Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane’s tofu schnitzel with coleslaw is a vibrant dish perfect for the end of summer. It comes from their new cookbook, The Artful Way to Plant-Based Cooking, and is a twist on the classic schnitzel. This meal is a great meat substitute with an appealing taste and texture. Using tofu as the plant protein, the recipe offers a different way to approach vegan meat.

Nowadays, vegans have more choices than ever when it comes to meat substitutes. From Beyond to supermarket brands or other options like tempeh, seitan, and tofu, people who eat a plant-based diet can now choose from a wide variety of proteins. Whether you’re interested in different textures or just simply want to try something new, this tofu schnitzel is a great place to start. Moreover, tofu is a complete protein and is also an affordable and versatile ingredient.

For this recipe, the tofu is coated in a seasoned panko mixture, then fried until golden and crispy on the outside, with a soft, tender interior. Tofu’s ability to absorb flavors, combined with the crunchy breading, creates a comforting and enjoyable dish. The tofu schnitzel is served with a crisp and refreshing coleslaw made with sweet green apple that balances the dish.

Tofu schnitzel with coleslaw

The tofu schnitzel with coleslaw recipe is tasty and satisfying with panko coated tofu fillets, a tasty cabbage, carrot, apple, and scallion coleslaw, and a bright lemon-caper dressing sure to impress. Give this recipe a try if you want to switch up how you use tofu No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 25 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 16 ounces (454 g) extra-firm tofu

One 15.5-ounce (439 g) can chickpeas

1½ cups (375 ml) shaved cabbage

1 medium carrot grated

½ medium green apple thinly sliced

1 scallion thinly sliced

Handful of fresh Italian parsley leaves

1 cup (250ml) panko bread crumbs

¼ cup (60ml) nutritional yeast

½ tsp (2.5 ml) onion powder

½ tsp (2.5 ml) garlic powder

1 tsp (5 ml) chopped fresh rosemary leaves

1 tsp (5 ml) fresh thyme leaves

1 tsp (5 ml) kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup (60 ml) cornstarch

¼ cup (60 ml) grapeseed oil or other neutral-flavored oil

1 tbsp (15 ml) drained capers for garnish (optional)

4 small radishes sliced (optional) For the lemon-caper dressing ¼ cup (60 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice

6 tbsp (90 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

3 tbsp (45 ml) chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 garlic clove

1 tsp (5 ml) maple syrup

1 tsp (5 ml) Dijon mustard Instructions Wrap the tofu in a kitchen towel, place it between two sheet pans, and put a heavy weight, such as a cast-iron skillet or canned beans, on top. Press for at least 15 minutes to extract any liquid.

Into a shallow bowl, strain and reserve the liquid (aquafaba) from the chickpeas. (Save the chickpeas for another meal.)

Make the coleslaw: In a medium bowl, toss together the cabbage, carrot, apple, scallion, and parsley. Set aside.

On a large plate, combine the panko, nutritional yeast, onion powder, garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, salt, and a few grinds of pepper and mix well. Place the cornstarch on a separate plate.

Cut the tofu block into 4 slices lengthwise. Coat one tofu slice with the cornstarch, dip it into the aquafaba, and then press firmly into the panko mixture, coating both sides and the edges to get a nice thick coating. Press down again to make sure the coating adheres to the slice. Repeat with the remaining slices.

Line a plate with paper towels. In a cast-iron skillet or heavy-bottomed pan, heat the grapeseed oil over medium heat. When it starts to shimmer, fry the tofu in batches until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes each side. Remove from the pan and drain on the prepared plate.

Make the dressing: To a high-speed blender, add the lemon juice, olive oil, parsley, garlic, maple syrup, and mustard and blend until smooth.

Toss the coleslaw with half the dressing and drizzle the remaining dressing over the tofu schnitzel. Garnish with the capers and radishes if desired.

Excerpted from The Artful Way to Plant-Based Cooking by Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane. Copyright © 2024 by Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane. Reprinted by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, LLC.

