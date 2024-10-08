Looking for a quick and easy lunch or dinner for one? Try these corn fritters with avocado smash and arugula salad. The recipe comes from Trudy Crane and Chloé Crane-Leroux’s new cookbook The Artful Way to Plant-Based Cooking. These fritters are savory, crispy, and packed with flavor, making them a great vegan meal. Plus, they’re perfect for prepping ahead of time — just freeze and reheat whenever you need a quick bite.

The fritters combine corn, peas, red onion, and fresh herbs, giving them a burst of texture and flavor. Nutritional yeast adds a hint of cheesiness, while smoked paprika brings a subtle depth. The creamy avocado smash complements the fritters with its bright, tangy flavor from fresh lemon juice. Pairing the fritters with arugula and cherry tomatoes adds a peppery crunch, making this dish balanced and refreshing.

Corn fritters with avocado smash and arugula salad

These corn fritters make a great savory solo supper or quick lunches when frozen and reheated. Pair with avocado smash for freshness. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients ½ cup (125 ml) all-purpose flour

¼ cup (60 ml) fine cornmeal

1 tbsp (15 ml) nutritional yeast

½ tsp (2.5 ml) baking powder

½ tsp (2.5 ml) kosher salt

½ tsp (2.5 ml) smoked paprika

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup (125 ml) unsweetened plant milk (e.g., almond or soy)

1 cup (250 ml) frozen or fresh corn kernels

¼ cup (60 ml) frozen green peas

¼ cup (60 ml) finely diced red onion

1 scallion finely chopped

½ cup (125 ml) minced mixed fresh herbs (basil, cilantro, parsley, or mint)

3 tbsp (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil or neutral-flavored oil

1 cup (250 ml) arugula leaves, washed and dried

Handful of cherry tomatoes halved For the avocado smash 2 avocados

3 tbsp (45 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ tsp (2.5 ml) kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper Instructions In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, nutritional yeast, baking powder, salt, paprika, and a few grinds of pepper. Add the plant milk and whisk to form a smooth batter . Fold in the corn, peas, onion, scallion, and herbs until everything is well coated in batter.

Make the avocado smash. Cut the avocados in half, remove the pit, and scoop the avocado flesh into a medium bowl. Drizzle with the lemon juice and smash with a fork until the desired consistency is reached. Season with the salt and a few grinds of pepper and set aside while you make the fritters.

In a large heavy-bottomed pan, heat the oil over medium heat until it starts to shimmer, about 2 minutes. Using a ¼-cup (60 ml) measure, carefully spoon the batter into the hot oil. Cook until a nice golden color, about 3 minutes on each side.

Serve the fritters hot, topped with the avocado smash, arugula, and cherry tomatoes.

Excerpted from The Artful Way to Plant-Based Cooking by Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane. Copyright © 2024 by Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane. Reprinted by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, LLC.

