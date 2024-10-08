X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Corn Fritters With Avocado Smash And Arugula Salad

These corn fritters make for a great speedy lunch or solo dinner

By & Trudy Crane

2 Minutes Read

a picture of a corn fritter topped with avocado smash, arugula, and tomato This recipe works well as leftovers and even as a packed-lunch - Media Credit: Chloé Crane-Leroux
Looking for a quick and easy lunch or dinner for one? Try these corn fritters with avocado smash and arugula salad. The recipe comes from Trudy Crane and Chloé Crane-Leroux’s new cookbook The Artful Way to Plant-Based Cooking. These fritters are savory, crispy, and packed with flavor, making them a great vegan meal. Plus, they’re perfect for prepping ahead of time — just freeze and reheat whenever you need a quick bite.

The fritters combine corn, peas, red onion, and fresh herbs, giving them a burst of texture and flavor. Nutritional yeast adds a hint of cheesiness, while smoked paprika brings a subtle depth. The creamy avocado smash complements the fritters with its bright, tangy flavor from fresh lemon juice. Pairing the fritters with arugula and cherry tomatoes adds a peppery crunch, making this dish balanced and refreshing.

Corn fritters with avocado smash and arugula salad

These corn fritters make a great savory solo supper or quick lunches when frozen and reheated. Pair with avocado smash for freshness.
a picture of a corn fritter topped with avocado smash, arugula, and tomato
No ratings yet
Duration40 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings8

Ingredients

  • ½ cup (125 ml) all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) fine cornmeal
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) nutritional yeast
  • ½ tsp (2.5 ml) baking powder
  • ½ tsp (2.5 ml) kosher salt
  • ½ tsp (2.5 ml) smoked paprika
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ cup (125 ml) unsweetened plant milk (e.g., almond or soy)
  • 1 cup (250 ml) frozen or fresh corn kernels
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) frozen green peas
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) finely diced red onion
  • 1 scallion finely chopped
  • ½ cup (125 ml) minced mixed fresh herbs (basil, cilantro, parsley, or mint)
  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil or neutral-flavored oil
  • 1 cup (250 ml) arugula leaves, washed and dried
  • Handful of cherry tomatoes halved
For the avocado smash
  • 2 avocados
  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ½ tsp (2.5 ml) kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, nutritional yeast, baking powder, salt, paprika, and a few grinds of pepper. Add the plant milk and whisk to form a smooth batter . Fold in the corn, peas, onion, scallion, and herbs until everything is well coated in batter.
  • Make the avocado smash. Cut the avocados in half, remove the pit, and scoop the avocado flesh into a medium bowl. Drizzle with the lemon juice and smash with a fork until the desired consistency is reached. Season with the salt and a few grinds of pepper and set aside while you make the fritters.
  • In a large heavy-bottomed pan, heat the oil over medium heat until it starts to shimmer, about 2 minutes. Using a ¼-cup (60 ml) measure, carefully spoon the batter into the hot oil. Cook until a nice golden color, about 3 minutes on each side.
  • Serve the fritters hot, topped with the avocado smash, arugula, and cherry tomatoes.

Excerpted from The Artful Way to Plant-Based Cooking by Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane. Copyright © 2024 by Chloé Crane-Leroux and Trudy Crane. Reprinted by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, LLC.

The Author

Chloe Crane-Leroux

Chloé Crane-Leroux is a New York City-based food and lifestyle photographer, content creator, and recipe developer with a decade of professional experience. Her work has been featured in renowned publications like The New York Times, Forbes, and more. Originally from Montreal, Chloé pursued her studies at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City with a BFA in photography. Her creativity extends to engaging videos and captivating visuals, earning her collaborations with luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, and lifestyle brands such as J. Crew and Anthropologie. Chloé’s passion for plant-based cuisine invites people to savor nature’s bounty while making eco-conscious choices. Her culinary artistry elevates plant-based cooking, making each meal an artistic experience. She lives in New York City.

More by Chloe Crane-Leroux

The Co-Author

Trudy Crane

Trudy Crane is a ceramic artist who has established herself under the brand name lookslikewhite, a reflection of her minimalist aesthetic which has been featured in publications such as House and Home, House Beautiful, Martha Stewart Weddings, and many others. She has also worked collaboratively with companies like Food52, creating bespoke collections that add a touch of artisanal craftsmanship to the culinary world. Beyond her ceramics, Trudy is an active mature model in the industry. She promotes diversity and encourages a pro-age attitude in an industry often preoccupied with youth. In addition to her creative pursuits, Trudy extends her passion for a conscious lifestyle into her role as a vegan cookbook author. Together, Trudy and her daughter, Chloé Crane-Leroux craft recipes that not only delight the taste buds but also speak to the beauty of the table and the world around us. She lives in Montreal, Canada.

More by Trudy Crane

