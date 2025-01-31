15-Minute Angel Hair Pasta With Lemon Kale And Tomatoes

This angel hair with lemon kale and tomatoes pasta dish from Janet Gronnow’s cookbook 15-Minute Vegan Meals is a quick and easy option for lunch or dinner. It combines angel pasta with fresh tomatoes, kale, cannellini beans, and lemon. The cannellini beans provide plant protein, making this a filling dish without the need for extra ingredients.

The recipe also includes vegan feta, which brings a tangy contrast to the tomatoes and greens. Toasted breadcrumbs add a bit of crunch, but they’re optional if you want to keep things simple.

This pasta is best enjoyed fresh rather than stored for later. It’s great for a quick lunch at home, a casual dinner, or even a meal to share with friends. The fresh flavors and simple preparation make it a go-to for busy days.

Angel hair with lemon kale and tomatoes

Enjoy this flavorful pasta dish with fresh tomato, leafy greens, and beans. You can eat this anytime you like but this 15-minute dish is perfect for busy days. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 3 tsp kosher salt divided

8 oz (226 g) angel hair pasta

⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs optional

1 large shallot

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp black pepper

3 large cloves garlic

1 pint (298 g) cherry or grape tomatoes

1 cup (240 ml) vegetable broth

1 tbsp dried basil

3 large kale leaves

1 425-g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2–3 tbsp fresh dill to taste (see Note)

3 tbsp lemon juice about 1½ lemons

½ cup crumbled plant-based feta optional

1 tbsp plant-based butter optional Instructions Fill a large pot with around 2 inches (5 cm) of water, enough to fully submerge the pasta, cover, and bring to a boil. Then add 2 teaspoons (10 g) of salt and the angel hair pasta, stir, and cover to bring to a boil again. Uncover and cook until just al dente, according to the package directions, then drain.

Meanwhile, over medium heat, preheat a large pan or skillet, as well as a small saucepan for the breadcrumbs, if using. Add the breadcrumbs to the small saucepan and toast them for 1 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until they’re lightly golden brown. Then transfer them to a plate or bowl to cool.

While those are toasting, finely chop the shallot and add it to the large pan, along with the olive oil, remaining 1 teaspoon of salt, and pepper. Stir and let it cook while you mince the garlic. Add the garlic, and let it cook while you halve the tomatoes. Add the tomatoes to the pan, along with the vegetable broth and dried basil. Stir the broth and simmer while you prepare the kale.

De-stem and thinly slice the kale, then add it to the pan along with the cannellini beans. Stir and cook for 1 minute while you finely chop the dill. Add the dill, lemon juice, and optional feta and plant-based butter to the pan. Stir and serve, topping with the toasted panko breadcrumbs, if using. Note: If you’re out of fresh dill, use around ½ teaspoon of dried dill if you have it. Feel free to drizzle in another tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil just prior to serving.

Reprinted with permission from 15-Minute Vegan Meals by Janet Gronnow. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022.

