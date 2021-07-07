Reading Time: < 1 minute
Ingredients
- 1 burger bun use GF if necessary
- 2 vegan burgers of your choice our favourites are Moving Mountains, Naked Glory and Linda McCartney quarter pounders
- 2 rashers of vegan bacon we used THIS Isn’t Bacon
- 2 slices vegan cheese we used Violife Mature Cheddar flavour
- 2-3 slices tomato
- 2 leaves lettuce
- ¼ red onion finely sliced
- 3 onion rings plus more for serving if desired or 2 hashbrowns
- 1 gherkin sliced
- 1 tsp vegan mayo our favourites are Follow Your Heart and Hellmann’s
- 1 tsp ketchup or tomato relish
- 1 tsp American mustard eg French’s
- Serving suggestions: extra salad fries, onion rings
Instructions
-
Cook the onion rings or hashbrowns and fries (if using as a serving option), according to the instructions on the packet.
-
While they’re cooking, prepare everything else.
-
If you’re using a barbecue then grill the burgers on one side until nicely brown. Turn over, add the cheese slice and then cook the other side until brown.
-
Do the same with the vegan bacon although this will only take a couple of minutes on each side.
-
If not using a barbecue then cook the burgers/bacon according to the instructions and add the cheese when turning the burgers.
-
Assembly
-
Cut the bun in half and on the bottom half add the lettuce, then the mayo, followed by the first burger. Add the mustard, then the tomato, the second burger, the ketchup/relish, followed by the gherkins, red onion, bacon and onion rings. Place the top half of the bun over the top and enjoy this delicious feast. You might want to put a skewer through the middle to hold it all together ?
