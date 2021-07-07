Cook the onion rings or hashbrowns and fries (if using as a serving option), according to the instructions on the packet.

While they’re cooking, prepare everything else.

If you’re using a barbecue then grill the burgers on one side until nicely brown. Turn over, add the cheese slice and then cook the other side until brown.

Do the same with the vegan bacon although this will only take a couple of minutes on each side.

If not using a barbecue then cook the burgers/bacon according to the instructions and add the cheese when turning the burgers.

Assembly