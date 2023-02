This vegan take on the popular salmon and rice bowl dish is a perfect example of how food creators can inspire one another to make something delicious, nutritious, and, of course, completely plant-based.

This plant-based salmon and rice bowl is packed with fantastic flavors. Shredded tofu offers a great texture and works perfectly for this recipe. This might be our favorite way to eat tofu now! No ratings yet Duration 20 mins Cook Time 5 mins Prep Time 15 mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 cups cooked brown rice

500 g extra firm tofu

1 large cucumber finely sliced

1 avocado sliced

8 radishes sliced

4 tbsp toasted sesame seed

2 spring onions finely diced

4 tbsp pickled ginger

2 tbsp vegan mayo

2 tbsp sriracha

4 nori sheets each cut in 4

½ lime juiced Tofu salmon marinade: 1 cup water

1 beetroot cooked

1 tbsp white miso paste

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce low sodium

2 nori sheets

½ tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp sesame oil Instructions Add all the tofu salmon marinade ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Using a cheese grater, shred the block of tofu. Add the tofu to a Tupperware, cover it with the marinade and let it sit in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight.

Cook the tofu in a pan on medium heat for 5 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated.

To build a bowl, add ½ cup of rice, some tofu, cucumber, avocado, and radish. Top with toasted sesame seeds, finely diced spring onions, pickled ginger, vegan mayo and sriracha. Squeeze a little bit of lime on top.

You can use the nori sheets square to scoop up the delicious food or sprinkle it on top. Enjoy

This recipe was republished with the permission from plantbaes. Find the original recipe here.