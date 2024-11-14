X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Try This Protein-Packed Black Bean Goulash

Who said goulash needs meat?

A bowl of vegan black bean goulash featuring lots of carrots and herbs This black bean goulash is completely free from animal products - Media Credit: Romy London
Goulash is a traditional Hungarian stew known for its richness and flavor. Most recipes use meat, but it’s now easier than ever to make a vegan version with a few simple swaps. This recipe for black bean goulash with smoked tofu is a tasty plant-based take on the original.

It comes from Romy London, and features many of the traditional ingredients associated with goulash – except for the meat. Paprika plays a huge part in goulash recipes, as do vegetables, red wine, and crème fraîche (this recipe uses a dairy-free version).

Black beans are a nutrient-dense legume, valued for their high protein content, making them an excellent choice for plant-based diets. This recipe also features additional protein in the form of smoked tofu, which is easy to make and requires just three ingredients. Alternatively, you can often find ready-made smoked tofu in the grocery store.

Black bean goulash

This black bean goulash has all the richness and flavor of traditional recipes without the need for any meat. It's a great winter warmer, and isn't too complex to make
Duration1 hour
Cook Time40 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings4 people

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp rapeseed oil
  • 3 crushed garlic cloves
  • A pinch of salt
  • 2 large carrots, finely diced
  • 2 400g tins of black beans, drained
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika powder
  • 60 ml vegan-friendly red wine (1/4 cup)
  • 300 ml vegetable stock (1 stock cube + 300ml water)
  • 1 tsp marjoram
  • 2 tbsp vegan crème fraîche
For the roux
  • 1 tbsp rapeseed oil
  • 2 tbsp plain flour
  • 80-100 ml water
  • Salt to taste
For the smokey tofu
  • 2 tbsp rapeseed oil
  • 1 block smoked tofu (225g)
  • 2 tbsp tamari soy sauce

Instructions

Prepare the smokey tofu

  • In a medium-size non-stick frying pan, heat the rapeseed oil.
  • Finely diced the smoked tofu and place it into the hot oil.
  • Fry for 10-15 minutes, stirring regularly until the tofu is crispy all around.
  • Stir in the tamari soy sauce and cook for a further 3-4 minutes over medium heat until the liquid has evaporated and the tofu pieces are caramelized. Set aside.

Prepare the goulash

  • In a large saucepan, heat a teaspoon of rapeseed oil and add the crushed garlic cloves. Cook for 1 minute, then add the diced carrots and black beans. Heat for 2 minutes, then sprinkle in the smoked paprika and deglaze the pan with the red wine.
  • Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, then pour in the vegetable stock. Cook for 2-25 minutes or until the black beans and carrots are softened.
  • In the meantime, prepare your roux: heat the rapeseed oil and stir in the flour, then whisk with the water. Season to taste with a little salt and stir the roux into your bean goulash.
  • Lastly, addd the marjoram and vegan creme fraiche to the goulash and stir through the smoked tofu before serving. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve alongside toasted rye bread.

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

