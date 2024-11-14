Try This Protein-Packed Black Bean Goulash

Goulash is a traditional Hungarian stew known for its richness and flavor. Most recipes use meat, but it’s now easier than ever to make a vegan version with a few simple swaps. This recipe for black bean goulash with smoked tofu is a tasty plant-based take on the original.

It comes from Romy London, and features many of the traditional ingredients associated with goulash – except for the meat. Paprika plays a huge part in goulash recipes, as do vegetables, red wine, and crème fraîche (this recipe uses a dairy-free version).

Black beans are a nutrient-dense legume, valued for their high protein content, making them an excellent choice for plant-based diets. This recipe also features additional protein in the form of smoked tofu, which is easy to make and requires just three ingredients. Alternatively, you can often find ready-made smoked tofu in the grocery store.

Black bean goulash

This black bean goulash has all the richness and flavor of traditional recipes without the need for any meat. It's a great winter warmer, and isn't too complex to make No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 4 people Ingredients 1 tsp rapeseed oil

3 crushed garlic cloves

A pinch of salt

2 large carrots, finely diced

2 400g tins of black beans, drained

1 tbsp smoked paprika powder

60 ml vegan-friendly red wine (1/4 cup)

300 ml vegetable stock (1 stock cube + 300ml water)

1 tsp marjoram

2 tbsp vegan crème fraîche For the roux 1 tbsp rapeseed oil

2 tbsp plain flour

80-100 ml water

Salt to taste For the smokey tofu 2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 block smoked tofu (225g)

2 tbsp tamari soy sauce Instructions Prepare the smokey tofu In a medium-size non-stick frying pan, heat the rapeseed oil.

Finely diced the smoked tofu and place it into the hot oil.

Fry for 10-15 minutes, stirring regularly until the tofu is crispy all around.

Stir in the tamari soy sauce and cook for a further 3-4 minutes over medium heat until the liquid has evaporated and the tofu pieces are caramelized. Set aside. Prepare the goulash In a large saucepan, heat a teaspoon of rapeseed oil and add the crushed garlic cloves. Cook for 1 minute, then add the diced carrots and black beans. Heat for 2 minutes, then sprinkle in the smoked paprika and deglaze the pan with the red wine.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, then pour in the vegetable stock. Cook for 2-25 minutes or until the black beans and carrots are softened.

In the meantime, prepare your roux: heat the rapeseed oil and stir in the flour, then whisk with the water. Season to taste with a little salt and stir the roux into your bean goulash.

Lastly, addd the marjoram and vegan creme fraiche to the goulash and stir through the smoked tofu before serving. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve alongside toasted rye bread.

