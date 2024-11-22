How To Make This ‘Posh’ Vegan Sausage Roll

It’s safe to say that vegan sausage rolls are quickly achieving icon status in British cuisine. From the moment Piers Morgan pretended to be sick on live TV after trying the Greggs version, meat-free sausage rolls have become an integral part of café menus across the country.

If you fancy saving a bit of money, you can also make your own sausage roll at home. This Romy London recipe for a “posh” vegan sausage roll shows you how to do just that.

So, what makes this posh sausage roll so posh? Well, for starters, it looks more like a wellington than a traditional sausage roll. While most sausage rolls consist of a sausage wrapped in pastry, this version features a homemade bean filling. There’s no plant-based meat required for this recipe – just haricot beans, kidney beans, and black beans. This recipe uses a shop-bought vegan puff pastry, but you can make your own at home if you prefer.

These "posh" vegan bean sausage rolls are a delicious alternative to traditional sausage rolls. Made with three types of beans, they are perfect for those looking for a tasty meat-free snack with a spicy kick. No ratings yet Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Ingredients 1 roll vegan-friendly puff pastry

1 tin haricot beans

` tin kidney beans

1 tin black beans

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 brown onion, finely diced (or shallots)

1 stalk celery, finely diced

1 cloves garlic, minced

1 red chili, finely diced

1 tbsp dark agave syrup

1 tbsp tamari

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tbsp ground cumin

2 tsp smoked paprika powder

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp dried thyme

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp sea salt

80g – 100g porridge oats For the coating 1 tbsp tamari soya sauce

Sesame seeds for sprinkling For serving Tomato ketchup Instructions To make these vegan bean sausage rolls, start by sautéing onions and celery in a pan with olive oil. Add garlic and chili, then remove them from the heat once fragrant.

Pulse black beans, kidney beans, and haricot beans in a food processor or mash in a bowl with a fork.

Mix in the cooked onion, celery, garlic, agave syrup, tamari, and seasonings. Stir in oats a little at a time until the mixture is thick and sticky.

Preheat the oven to 200C

Unroll a sheet of puff pastry on a lined baking tray and add the bean mixture down the middle. Cut diagonal lines into the left and right sides of the pastry and fold the top and bottom over the bean log. Fold the left and right pastry lines over the log until you reach the end.

Brush the pastry with tamari and sprinkle with sesame seeds, then bake for 20-25 minutes. Cool for about 10 minutes before slicing into individual portions.

Extra tip: Toast fennel seeds for a more intense flavor, and chill the assembled sausage roll in the fridge for 10 minutes before baking for the perfect pastry crust. Serve with ketchup as a dip & enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

