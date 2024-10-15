X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Try This Easy Mushroom And Walnut Ragu

For an effortless and nutritious meal, give this mushroom and walnut ragu a try

a picture of mushroom and walnut ragu made with miso, chili, soy sauce, tomato, and veggies Enjoy the texture of meaty mushrooms and chewy walnuts in this pasta dish - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
For a quick and easy weeknight meal try this mushroom and walnut ragu by Natlicious Food. This vegan pasta contains tasty tomato sauce made with miso, soy sauce, and chili and is combined with minced mushroom, walnut, ands veggies. The best part about this dish is that it’s comforting while being nutritious.

Mushrooms and walnuts are the key ingredients in this pasta dish and they each have huge benefits for a plant-based diet. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health and reduce inflammation. They also offer protein, fiber, and antioxidants like vitamin E.

Mushrooms are a great source of B vitamins, including riboflavin and niacin, which boost energy and metabolism. Mushrooms also contain selenium and vitamin D, essential for immune function. When ready, be sure to top this pasta with your favorite vegan cheese.

Mushroom and walnut ragu

This ragu recipe is easy to prepare in advance, Simply store the mushroom and walnut ragu in the fridge or freezer then make your pasta when you want to eat it.
a picture of mushroom and walnut ragu made with miso, chili, soy sauce, tomato, and veggies
No ratings yet
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 onion peeled and cut in large chunks
  • 1 carrot peeled and cut in large chunk
  • 2 garlic cloves peeled
  • 300 g mushrooms
  • 70 g walnuts
  • 2 tbsp of olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tsp of each tomato and miso paste
  • 1-2 bay leaves
  • 80 ml tomato passata
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp oregano
  • tsp chilli flakes optional
  • ½ tsp garlic granules
  • 300 ml veggie stock
  • Fresh parsley
Serve with
  • Pasta
  • Plant-based grated cheese

Instructions

  • In a food processor, add the onion and carrot chunks and the garlic cloves and blitz for few seconds, then set aside the mixture.
  • Then blitz the mushrooms and set them aside in a separate bowl. Then blitz the walnuts and set aside too.
  • In a pan, add the olive oil, and the onion-carrot mixture with a pinch of salt and sauté for few minutes.
  • Then add the minced mushrooms, and sauté until all the water of the mushrooms has been evaporated.
  • Then add the walnuts, and sauté for a minute or two, before you add the tomato and miso paste, all the spices, and sauté for 1-2 minutes.
  • Then add the tomato passata and soy sauce, stir through, then add the veggie stock, lower the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • The add the chopped parsley, your cooked pasta and enjoy.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

