These Miracle Meringues Are Versatile And Delicious

Meringues are a classic dessert, and this vegan version shows how easy it is to make them without eggs. The secret is aquafaba, the liquid from canned chickpeas. When whipped, it forms stiff peaks just like egg whites. A touch of vinegar helps stabilize the mixture, while sugar creates that glossy texture and crisp shell.

These miracle meringues are light and crunchy on the outside with a soft, chewy center. They can be used in a variety of ways. Enjoy them on their own, top them with fruit and vegan cream, or crush them into crumbles for layered desserts like pavlovas or trifles. Having a dependable meringue recipe is a game-changer, especially when you want to bake for holidays or dinner parties.

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Once baked and cooled, the meringues store well in an airtight container for several days. That makes them a reliable make-ahead option for entertaining. This recipe, from Rose Elliot’s Complete Vegan by Rose Elliot, pairs perfectly with coconut whipped cream and seasonal fruit for an elegant finish.

Whip up miracle meringues

Whip chickpea liquid into glossy peaks and bake it into miracle meringues. A clever vegan swap that turns simple ingredients into show-stopping desserts. No ratings yet Servings 8 large meringues Ingredients 120 ml aquafaba the strained liquid from a 400g tin chickpeas

½ tsp white or red wine vinegar

125 g caster superfine sugar

fresh fruit to serve For the coconut whipped cream: 2 x 400g cans full-fat coconut milk chilled overnight

100 g icing confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1 tsp vanilla extract Instructions Preheat the oven to 100°C and line 2 baking sheets with baking parchment.

In a large, grease-free bowl with an electric mix, or the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk the aquafaba for 10 minutes, until the mixture has stiff peaks. Add the vinegar and whisk for one minute more, then start adding the sugar, very slowly, 1 tablespoon at a time, whipping well between each addition.

Once all the sugar has been used up and the meringue is smooth, stiff and glossy, spoon or pipe 8 equal-sized meringues onto the prepared baking sheets, then transfer to the oven to bake for 2 hours. After this time, turn off the oven and open the door slightly, but leave the meringues inside for a further 45–60 minutes.

Test the meringues are done by tapping the bases – they should be dry to the touch and sound hollow. The meringues can be used straightaway or kept in an airtight container for up to a week.

Bake for 2 hours, then turn off the oven and leave meringues inside with oven door open slightly for a further ¾–1 hour. Make sure they are very dry and sound hollow when you tap the base. Use straightaway or transfer to an airtight container for up to a week, until ready to use.

To make the coconut whipped cream, scoop the hard, thickened coconut cream from the top of the cans into a large bowl, being careful not to add any thinner liquid.

Add the icing (confectioners’) sugar and vanilla extract, and whisk with an electric beater for about 2 minutes, until fluffy.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes before using.

Serve the meringues topped with coconut whipped cream and the fruit of your choice.

Reprinted with permission from Rose Elliot’s Complete Vegan by Rose Elliot. Nourish Books, 2019. Photography: Kim Lightbody. Food stylist: Valerie Berry. Prop stylist: Rachel Vere.

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