This sticky toffee butter mochi is a rich, gluten-free dessert with deep caramel flavor and a soft, chewy texture. The dessert blends classic sticky toffee pudding notes with the signature bounce of mochi. Sweet dates, brown sugar, and coconut milk create a warm, molasses-like base. The result tastes sweet, buttery, and slightly toasty. Each slice feels indulgent but balanced by the gentle chew from sweet rice flour.

This recipe comes from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. She uses Mochiko sweet rice flour to give the dessert its chewy structure while keeping it gluten-free. The batter starts with dates simmered with vegan butter, sugar, and coconut milk. Blending the mixture creates a smooth base that bakes into a dense but tender cake. A quick caramel sauce made from soy milk, brown sugar, vegan butter, and vanilla adds an extra layer of sweetness.

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Serve the sticky toffee butter mochi warm with the caramel poured over the top. A scoop of vegan vanilla ice cream works well alongside. The dessert slices neatly and makes a comforting finish to a meal.

Bake your sticky toffee butter mochi

This sticky toffee butter mochi is a chewy gluten-free dessert made with dates, coconut milk, and sweet rice flour. Serve warm with caramel sauce and vegan ice cream for a rich, comforting treat. No ratings yet Servings 1 loaf pan Ingredients Sticky Toffee Butter Mochi: ½ cup 1 stick vegan butter

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

8 oz dates chopped

13 fl oz coconut milk

1 tsp salt

1 Tbsp vanilla

2 tsp baking powder

16 oz (1 box) Mochiko sweet white rice flour Caramel Sauce: ⅓ cup soy milk

1 cup brown sugar

4 Tbsp vegan butter

2 tsp vanilla Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a small pot on low heat, add vegan butter, brown sugar, white sugar, dates, coconut milk, salt, and vanilla. Continue to stir until the butter and sugars have melted, then use an immersion blender to make the mixture smooth, without clumps of dates. If you do not have an immersion blender, cool slightly then blend in a regular blender, or mash with a potato masher to break down the dates.

Pour the date mixture into a mixing bowl, and fold in the sweet white rice flour and baking powder. Pour into a greased and lined loaf pan and bake for 1 hour.

While baking, make the caramel sauce. Wipe off the same pot you used for the mochi and add the soy milk, brown sugar, butter, and vanilla on medium heat. Whisk continually for 5 minutes, until the sugar has completely melted.

Serve the butter mochi with the caramel and vanilla ice cream!

This recipe was republished with permission from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. You can find the original here.

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