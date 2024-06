Bored of traditional crumbles? Give this pineapple, coconut, and chocolate crumble a go. This recipe comes from chef Danielle Maupertuis’ cookbook Vegans Deserve Better Than a Fruit Salad. Enjoy this layered creation after lunch or dinner, it’s certainly the perfect size for serving at barbeques or weekend meet-ups.

Read more: 15 Vegan Dessert Ideas

This vegan crumble is conveniently dished in little glasses, meaning you can see every indulgent plant-based layer. The crumble starts with a rich cocoa and coconut crumble, which can easily be made gluten-free by using gluten-free flour. Then, it’s topped with a tangy pineapple cube, lime, and rum compote. Finally, it’s topped with a coconut cream and vegan yogurt mixture that creates an undoubtedly fluffy and smooth mouthfeel.

The best part about this dessert? It takes less than an hour to make all of the components and it looks amazing, too. Top with a skewer of grilled pineapple for visual appeal and a toasty, syrupy addition to your dessert.

Read more: 10 Vegan Burger Recipes

Pineapple, coconut, and chocolate crumble

Crumbles are undeniable party-pleasers. Guests will love the combination of crisp chocolate and coconut crumble, rich and tangy pineapple cube compote, and the creamy coconut and yogurt mixture. This dessert is great for BBQs or picnics, so go ahead and give it a try. No ratings yet Duration 40 mins Cook Time 15 mins Prep Time 25 mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the chocolate coconut crumble 60 grams plain flour or gluten-free flour

12 grams unsweetened vegan cocoa powder

50 grams golden caster sugar

30 grams desiccated coconut

65 grams vegan butter For the pineapple cube, lime, and rum compote 160 grams pineapple cubes

75 grams pineapple juice

75 grams pineapple and coconut jam (substitute as you need to with just pineapple jam)

1 tsp white rum

½ tsp lime juice For the vegan yogurt cream 100 grams solid creamed coconut

60 grams dairy-free milk alternative

300 grams vegan plain yogurt

2 tbsp corn syrup For the grilled pineapple 4 skewers

Enough pineapple for each skewer Instructions For the chocolate coconut crumble Preheat the oven to 190°C/Gas 5.

Tip the flour, the cocoa powder, the sugar and the coconut in a large bowl. Mix all the dry ingredients with a spatula.

Cut the cold vegan butter into cubes. Rub them in with your fingertips until the mixture looks like moist breadcrumbs. Do not overwork the crumble.

Sprinkle the crumble evenly over a pre-lined baking tray and bake for about 10 minutes.

To ensure the crumble will be evenly baked, roughly turn the crumbs over with a fork and bake for another 5 minutes.

Let it cool down. For the pineapple cube, lime, and rum compote Cut the flesh of a ripe pineapple into small cubes. Put in a heavy bottom saucepan, add the juice and the jam. Cover with a lid and simmer, medium heat, for about 20 minutes.

Add the lime juice and rum. Remove the lid and reduce the compote, stirring from time to time, until it reaches a syrupy consistency.

Let it cool down. For the vegan yogurt cream In the microwave, melt the solid creamed coconut with the milk alternative for about 20 seconds at 850W.

Transfer into a mixing bowl and, with the paddle attachment, beat the mixture until it reaches a smooth paste texture. Scrape the sides and the bottom of the bowl.

Slowly incorporate the yoghurt, and finally the corn syrup. Give it a last stir, and let it set for half an hour at least in the fridge. Assembling Pour 40g of crumble into the bottom of each glass, and cover with 70g of the pineapple compote.

Finish with 100g coconut yogurt. Decorate with a grilled pineapple skewer.

This recipe was republished with permission from the cookbook Vegans Deserve Better Than a Fruit Salad by Danielle Maupertuis. There are links to her cookbook here and here. You can find her Instagram here and her Facebook group here.

Read more: 17 Vegan Lentil Recipes