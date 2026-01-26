These pop quinoa chocolate bars are an easy homemade sweet that works well for meal prep or quick snacks. This recipe from Natlicious Food combines melted dark chocolate with pop quinoa, peanut butter, dried cranberries, and pumpkin seeds. The result is a firm chocolate bar with crunch and chew. Everything comes together in one bowl, with no baking required, which keeps the process simple and low effort.

The base uses dark chocolate and peanut butter. Pop quinoa adds a fun crunch, while cranberries bring a touch of sweetness, and pumpkin seeds add bite. Once mixed, the chocolate sets in the fridge and slices easily into bars. The flavor stays flexible too. You can adjust the sweetness by choosing a different chocolate or adding a small amount of sweetener.

These bars store well in the fridge and hold their shape, which makes them easy to portion out for the week. They work as a small dessert or a snack.

How to prep these pop quinoa chocolate bars

These pop quinoa chocolate bars mix dark chocolate, peanut butter, and crunchy add-ins into a no-bake snack. They set in the fridge and store well for quick treats throughout the week. No ratings yet Servings 8 bars Ingredients 340 g dark chocolate (I used 70%)

70 g dried cranberries

35 g pumpkin seeds

50 g peanut butter

50 g pop quinoa

Pinch of salt Instructions Start with the chocolate. To melt it, crumble the chocolate into a bowl and place it over a pot with boiling water (the bowl shouldn’t be touching the hot water!), creating a bain-marie. Reduce the heat and wait for the chocolate to melt and remove from the heat.

Alternatively, melt the chocolate in a microwave. Add the chocolate in a bowl, cover with clean film and add in the microwave for 30 seconds at 800w. Remove, check if it has melted, if not add for additional 30 seconds. Be careful not to burn the chocolate.

While the chocolate is melting, roughly chop the dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds, this is an optional step.

Once the chocolate is ready, stir in the peanut butter and whisk until is fully dissolved into the chocolate.

Add in the chopped cranberries, pumpkin seeds and pop quinoa, along with a pinch of salt and mix well to combine.

Add into a mold or a tray lined with parchment paper, then place in the fridge to set for a couple of hours.

Remove from the mold or tray, cut and enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

