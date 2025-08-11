Don’t Eat Avocados Until You Do This Hack

Before you eat avocados, you might want to change how you prepare it. According to Dr Michael Greger, the way you peel an avocado could be the key to unlocking its full nutritional power.

In a recent video from Plant Based Science London, the host highlights Dr Greger’s scientific take on avocados. Dr Greger is a physician and public health expert behind NutritionFacts.org, a nonprofit platform that shares evidence-based nutrition research. In his video Are Avocados Good For You?, Dr Greger explains that the most beneficial nutrients in an avocado are packed into the dark green flesh – right next to the peel.

“They…contain those two carotenoid eye nutrients found in dark green leafy vegetables: lutein and zeaxanthin,” Dr Greger says. “The critical carotenoids are concentrated in the darkest green flesh close to the peel.”

The video also references an article from California Avocados titled “Why You Should Peel Avocados“, which echoes Dr Greger’s advice. It explains how to cut and peel avocados in a way that preserves the most nutritious part of the fruit.

The science behind the hack

Adobe Stock Avocados are packed with nutrients

Avocados are rich in heart-healthy fats, fiber, potassium, and vitamins. But they also contain a group of powerful antioxidants called carotenoids – especially lutein and zeaxanthin. These nutrients protect your cells and support long-term health.

Carotenoids fight free radicals, which are unstable molecules that damage cells. Left unchecked, free radicals can contribute to heart disease, cancer, and other chronic illnesses. According to the video, avocados contain 11 types of carotenoids – but the concentration is highest in the thin layer right beneath the peel.

This is especially important for your eyes. “The lutein and zeaxanthin found in avocados protect against macular damage,” the narrator says. These nutrients filter out blue light and reduce oxidative stress on the retina. That matters more than ever in today’s digital world, where our eyes are constantly exposed to screens.

How to get the most out of your avocado

If you usually scoop your avocado with a spoon, you’re probably leaving the best part behind. Dr Greger recommends using the “nick and peel” method to preserve the nutrient-rich flesh near the skin.

Here’s how to do it:

Cut the avocado in half lengthwise around the seed.

Rotate it a quarter turn and cut again lengthwise, creating four segments.

Gently twist to separate the quarters.

Remove the seed.

Starting from the tip of each segment, nick the skin and peel it off by hand.

This technique helps you keep that dark green outer layer intact.

As the Plant Based Science London video explains: “The greatest concentration of carotenoids are closest to the skin.” If you want the full antioxidant and eye-health benefits, how you peel your avocado makes all the difference.

So next time you eat avocado, don’t scoop – peel.

