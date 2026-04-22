Celebrate Earth Day With This Showstopping Raw Vegan Cheesecake

Celebrating the Earth and nature through food can be as simple as choosing a dessert that reflects our values. This Earth Day vegan cheesecake does exactly that, combining ethical ingredients with a design inspired by the planet itself. Environmentalist and permaculture farmer Elizabeth Couse shared a video where she walks through how to make this raw vegan cheesecake step by step, turning simple ingredients into something that feels both celebratory and intentional.

Couse lives in Costa Rica and is known for her work in regenerative agriculture and “liberation permaculture,” a concept she explores in her TED Talk. Her approach to food reflects that same philosophy: low-impact, whole-food ingredients that connect people back to nature. This Earth Day vegan cheesecake captures that perfectly, combining natural colors, nutrient-dense ingredients, and a hands-on process that feels as thoughtful as it is fun.

Read more: 10 Dairy-Free Cheesecake Recipes

Prepping the base ingredients

Couse starts by getting the key elements ready well in advance. She explains, “We’re going to soak our cashews and soak our pitted medjool dates so they get nice and soft and gooey.” Both are left in warm water for at least four hours, though overnight is ideal for the best texture.

At the same time, she places full-fat coconut milk in the fridge. This step is crucial. As she notes, chilling it allows “the fatty part [to separate],” which is essential for creating that rich, creamy cheesecake consistency later on.

Turning cabbage into natural blue dye

YouTube / Elizabeth Couse Couse transforms red cabbage and baking soda into a striking blue dye for the ocean layer of her cheesecake

One of the most striking parts of this Earth Day vegan cheesecake is the natural coloring. Couse creates a deep blue shade using red cabbage, transforming it in a way that feels almost like a science experiment.

She slices half a cabbage, cooks it over medium heat until it softens and releases a dark purple liquid, then strains it. The transformation happens with a small addition of baking soda. “Somehow the baking soda makes it turn into this beautiful blue color,” she says.

The result is a vivid, plant-based dye that becomes the ocean layer of the cheesecake.

Building the crust and creating the creamy filling

The crust comes together with a blend of almonds, soaked dates, coconut, and optional cocoa powder for a chocolate twist. Everything goes into a high-speed blender or food processor, something Couse emphasizes is essential. “You really need something high speed for it to blend,” she says.

The mixture becomes thick and sticky, similar to bliss balls, before being pressed into a lined springform pan. She uses her hands to spread it evenly across the base, creating a firm foundation for the layers to come.

After cleaning the blender, Couse moves on to the filling. Drained cashews are blended with maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, and the separated coconut cream.

This step takes patience. She blends until completely smooth, noting that it may require stopping and restarting to get the texture right. The goal is a silky, creamy mixture that mimics traditional cheesecake.

Once ready, she divides the filling. Half is poured over the crust and smoothed out as the base layer.

Adding color: blue oceans and green land

The remaining filling becomes the visual centerpiece. One portion is mixed with the cabbage-derived blue dye and blended again to create a vibrant ocean layer, which is spread over the white base.

Another portion is turned green using a superfoods powder. “You could use any green powder,” she explains, highlighting the flexibility of the recipe.

The blue layer goes into the freezer to firm up, while the green mixture chills in the fridge.

Once the blue layer is set, Couse adds the green mixture on top, shaping it into land-like patterns. “I’m just using a spoon and taking the green and making the little map,” she says.

This step is playful and open-ended. You can design continents, abstract shapes, or anything you like. The cake then goes back into the freezer overnight to fully set.

A plant-based, Earth-friendly showstopper

By morning, the Earth Day vegan cheesecake is ready to serve. The layers hold their shape, the colors pop, and the texture is rich and creamy.

Couse highlights how adaptable the recipe is. “You really can use any different sets of colors or flavors,” she says, suggesting ingredients like berries for pinks and purples.

She brings the finished cheesecake to an Earth Day potluck, where it quickly becomes a crowd favorite. It’s a dessert that not only looks impressive but also reflects a deeper connection to food, creativity, and the planet.

For more vegan food and permaculture content, check out Couse’s YouTube channel and Instagram.

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