This peanut butter jelly chia pudding turns the familiar PB&J flavor combination into a vegan breakfast you can prep the night before. Peanut butter adds a nutty base, strawberry jam brings sweetness, and chia seeds thicken the almond milk into a spoonable pudding. Chopped peanuts add crunch just before serving.

People love peanut butter and jelly because the mix of salty, nutty, and fruity flavors stays simple. This peanut butter jelly chia pudding from Romy London is your usual chia pudding with fun, classic flavors. It uses only a few ingredients and needs no cooking, which makes it useful on warm mornings.

Read more: Lemon Poppy Seed Chia Pudding

This chia pudding suits a summer breakfast because it stays cold in the fridge and takes little effort in the morning. You can make it in a jar, chill it overnight, then swirl in the jam before eating. The chia seeds add fiber, and the peanut butter makes the pudding more filling. It serves one, so it also works well as a single-portion breakfast.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Whip up your peanut butter jelly chia pudding

This vegan breakfast uses chia seeds, almond milk, peanut butter, maple syrup, strawberry jam, and chopped peanuts. It is a cold, prep-ahead chia pudding with a classic nutty and fruity flavor combination. No ratings yet Servings 1 Ingredients 3 tbsp chia seeds

240 ml almond milk

1 tbsp natural peanut butter stirred

1 tsp maple syrup

2 tbsp strawberry jam

Chopped peanuts to serve Instructions In a bowl or jar, combine chia seeds, plant milk, peanut butter and maple syrup. Mix well.

Cover and refrigerate overnight (or at least 4 hours) until thickened.

Before serving, swirl in the strawberry jam and sprinkle with chopped peanuts.

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