From her new cookbook The Ultimate Plant-Based Cookbook, Sarah Cobacho’s kale and sweet potato hash recipe is the perfect breakfast to kick off your weekend. Packed with roasted sweet potatoes, beans, kale, and juicy tomatoes, this one-pan dish is simple yet flavorful.

Sweet potatoes, the star of the recipe, are rich in vitamin A, supporting eye health and the immune system, and they provide complex carbs for lasting energy.

Kale is a nutritional powerhouse. It’s high in vitamins K, C, and calcium, supporting bone health, immunity, and more. Massaging the kale with nutritional yeast adds a cheesy flavor and an extra boost of B vitamins. Cannellini beans provide plant-based protein and fiber, while cherry tomatoes add a burst of sweetness. The combination of these ingredients creates a hearty, balanced breakfast that fuels you for the day ahead.

To top it all off, a sprinkle of hemp seeds adds healthy omega-3 fats, and a dollop of creamy oil-free pesto takes the dish to the next level. The flavors blend beautifully, and everything roasts together for an easy, minimal-dish meal. Enjoy this hash on its own or pair it with toast for a complete, nutrient-dense breakfast that’s delicious, energizing, and satisfying.

Kale and sweet potato hash

A hearty breakfast hash made with roasted sweet potatoes, beans, kale, and cherry tomatoes, all cooked on one pan. This nutrient-dense dish offers a balance of protein, fiber, and vitamins for a filling start to your day. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 10 oz (283 g) sweet potatoes peeled and diced in 3/4" (2-cm) cubes

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil divided

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp sweet paprika

Salt

1 cup (170 g) cooked cannellini beans

8 cherry tomatoes

1 red onion chopped into eighths

2 cups (134 g) kale chopped

2 tbsp (15 g) nutritional yeast

2 tbsp (20 g) hemp seeds

2 servings Creamy Oil-Free Pesto optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

On a baking sheet, toss the sweet potatoes with 1 teaspoon of olive oil plus the garlic powder, paprika and a pinch of salt. Spread into a single layer and bake for 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven, toss the sweet potatoes again and add the cannellini beans, tomatoes and red onion. Drizzle with 1 teaspoon of the remaining olive oil. Bake for a further 10 minutes.

Massage the kale with the remaining teaspoon of olive oil and the nutritional yeast.

Remove the sweet potatoes from the oven and add the kale; return the pan to the oven and bake for a further 5 minutes.

Adjust the salt, if needed, and top with the hemp seeds and pesto (if using).

Reprinted with permission from The Ultimate Plant-Based Cookbook by Sarah Cobacho. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo creds: Cameron Crawley.

