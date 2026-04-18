3 Healthy Vegan Breakfasts You Can Make In 5 Minutes

Mornings tend to be where good intentions fall apart. When time is tight, we often default to whatever is fastest, even if it lacks nutrition. But in a recent video, plant-based creator Dénes Marton shows that quick vegan breakfasts can be both practical and nutrient-dense, without adding extra effort. His focus is simple: meals that take five minutes or less, use affordable ingredients, and still deliver strong nutritional value.

Marton, who runs the Daynesh YouTube channel, builds the video around three go-to meals and emphasizes that preparation starts before you even get home. “Half the battle is actually in the grocery store,” he says, explaining that finding the right ingredients makes everything else easy. From there, he walks through a chickpea omelette, a high-protein cereal bowl, and a batch-friendly overnight oats recipe, each designed to simplify busy mornings while supporting a balanced vegan diet.

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Chickpea omelette: a high-protein egg alternative

The first of these quick vegan breakfasts is a chickpea omelette built around chickpea flour and nutritional yeast. Marton begins by showing viewers how to source ingredients, noting that specialty items like chickpea flour can often be found in Middle Eastern grocery stores. “The Middle Eastern stores always be hooking it up,” he says.

Once in the kitchen, he mixes chickpea flour with nutritional yeast, water, and seasoning to form a batter. He stresses the importance of cooking it properly, warning, “Do not eat the batter. Do not put that batter in your mouth. It will be disgusting.”

The mixture cooks quickly in a pan, forming a firm, omelette-like texture that can be flipped once set. He adds spinach before folding it over and suggests finishing with tahini to improve nutrient absorption. “It’ll help you absorb some of the fat-soluble nutrients in the spinach,” he explains.

The result is both affordable and nutrient-dense. Marton notes that two omelettes with tahini provide “54 grams of protein and 23 grams of fiber,” along with iron and zinc. He also highlights the flexibility of the dish, encouraging additions like vegetables, vegan cheese, or kala namak for an egg-like flavor.

Simple but strategic high-protein cereal

YouTube / Daynesh In his video, Marton takes viewers grocery shopping because that’s “half the battle” when it comes to prepping these quick vegan breakfasts

The second option is highly convenient. Cereal, Marton argues, is often overlooked despite its potential to be one of the easiest quick vegan breakfasts available.

He focuses less on preparation and more on ingredient selection. Fiber content becomes his main benchmark. “One of the best ways to tell if a cereal is good is to check out how much fiber it has,” he says, pointing out that whole grain cereals tend to offer both fiber and protein.

Milk choice also plays a role. Marton opts for soy milk, explaining it offers the best nutritional balance. “It’s considered the best alternative nutritionally to cow’s milk,” he says, adding that almond milk is lighter in calories while oat milk can be higher in “empty calories.”

He builds the bowl with fruit and walnuts, the latter chosen for their omega-3 content. The final result is far from basic. “This is 31 grams of protein and 33 grams of fiber,” he says. “Y’all, this is cereal.”

For Marton, meals like this challenge the idea that plant-based diets lack protein. “An angel dies whenever someone still thinks it’s hard to get protein on a vegan diet,” he jokes.

Overnight oats: batch prep for busy mornings

The final recipe shifts from instant to pre-prepared. Overnight oats take a few minutes to assemble but are designed to save time across several days, making them a staple among quick vegan breakfasts.

Marton combines oats, protein powder, chia seeds, cocoa powder, and soy milk, then tops the mixture with fruit before refrigerating it overnight. He emphasizes efficiency, explaining that he typically prepares multiple servings at once. “I usually do like four or five jars at once and keep them in the fridge so I have breakfast for multiple days,” he says.

The next morning, the oats are ready to eat. He praises both the taste and the nutritional profile, noting: “It’s 54 grams of protein and 20 grams of fiber.”

Beyond macronutrients, he highlights broader health benefits. Oats are linked to heart health, chia seeds provide omega-3 and calcium, and fruit adds vitamin C. Even cocoa contributes antioxidants. “They are so much more than their macronutrients,” he says.

Marton also references research suggesting benefits from replacing animal protein with plant sources, adding context to why these meals may support long-term health.

Across all three recipes, the message remains consistent. Quick vegan breakfasts do not need to sacrifice nutrition, cost, or flavor. With the right ingredients and a small amount of planning, they can become one of the easiest habits to maintain.

For more vegan recipes, lifestyle and travel content, check out Marton’s YouTube channel.

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