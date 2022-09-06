Dolly Parton’s New Pet Accessory And Toy Collection Supports A Rescue Center

Country singer Dolly Parton has launched a range of dog apparel, toys, leashes, and accessories, with some proceeds supporting an animal rescue center.

Named Doggy Parton, the collection includes tees, dresses, hats, bow ties, and more. They all feature the signature “Dolly flair,” thanks to a heavy reliance on gingham.

Parton said that her first single, released in 1959, was Puppy Love, and that her love for pets is “stronger than ever” six decades later.

Dolly Parton supports animals in need

Aside from accessorizing companions that have found their forever homes, Parton will be funding WillaB Farms with a portion of the profits from her new venture.

The Nashville animal rescue center takes in all abandoned and homeless animals, regardless of species, citing its family as eclectic. However, like many nonprofit locations, it relies on the generosity of supporters to keep doing its work.

“Our work at Willa B. Farms doesn’t stop once the animals are rescued—each rescue animal is rehabilitated back to health with the best medical care and provided with healthy, nutritious food, suitable for their individual needs,” WillaB states on its website.

“We are dedicated to giving each animal under our care the highest possible quality of life and a safe home where they can thrive.”

Some animals are available for adoption following a period of care. Though many find their forever home in the fields of WillaB.

“Part of the [Doggy Parton] proceeds will support Willa B Farms a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?,” Parton said in a video posted to Instagram.

Animal clothing is a contentious issue

Previous attempts to glamorize clothing and accessories for animals have not always been well received.

Back in 2017, Christian Cowan, a designer endorsed by Parton’s then-vegan goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, came under fire for creating a range with no safety or practical features.

At the time, animal welfare and Vegan Society spokespeople warned against dressing dogs for the sake of fashion.

Is dog clothing ever ok?

The PDSA states that if a companion animal is able to move freely, shows no signs of stress, can communicate and is being respected, then dog clothing is acceptable.

It goes on to clarify that it is referring to practical clothing. This means items that offer visibility, emotional support, or heat retention in cold conditions.

“Our advice is simple – if the clothes aren’t designed to keep them warm or safe, then it’s best to avoid dressing up your pet. They’ll probably prefer to stay as nature intended!”

As well as dog clothing, Doggy Parton offers collars, leashes, and harnesses, as well as a range of toys (including, of course, a microphone, a pink high heel, and a red guitar).