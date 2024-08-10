AI-Powered Vegan Travel App Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Vegius just announced a crowdfunding campaign for its vegan travel app.

Vegius will be the first “all-in-one vegan platform” to unify plant-based travel and lifestyle globally. According to its Wefunder campaign, the app’s creators are currently targeting USD $50,000 in funding. The minimum reserve amount is set at $100.

The app – formerly known as The Vegan Stay – already uses AI-powered technology to provide “an experiential vacation and homestay service” in more than 30 countries and focuses on vegan hosts and guests. Vegius already partners with 125 animal sanctuaries in 40 countries, and donates 50 percent of fees collected upon booking.

Morag Sangster, the founder of Scotland’s Tribe Animal Sanctuary, said that partnering with the app has helped “immensely,” allowing staff members to focus more on the animals. “This is a much-needed initiative, and we are very glad to be part of it.”

Vegan travel

According to Vegius, all funds raised by the crowdfunding will go towards advancing its web and app development, market expansion, listings-related outreach, and community engagement. Overall, the company predicts its total expenses will reach $120,000.

Early investors will gain access to new and premium app features, merchandise, VIP event invitations, and various other exclusive rewards. Eventually, Vegius plans to incorporate restaurants, retail options, services, and experiences alongside stays in the app.

Culinary tourism is booming and expected to show additional growth over the next decade, and an increasing number of vegans and flexitarians means dedicated plant-based tourism is a burgeoning sub-category in the sector. There are several all-vegan resorts and hotels around the world and even an electric, all-plant-based airline called Ecojet operating out of the UK.

Earlier this year Green Earth Travel launched a nine-day vegan food tour in South Korea, while the Japanese government is looking to attract tourists with more plant-based restaurant options. Existing vegan restaurant finder Happy Cow has over one million members, and vacation planner Vegvisits operates in over 80 countries.

