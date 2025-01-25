X
Scientists Test Effect Of Fat And Protein Interactions On Vegan Cheese Texture

Good functionality in vegan cheese is hard to achieve

vegan cheese melted Scientists are trying to figure out how to achieve the best melty texture in vegan cheese - Media Credit: Stockeld Dreamery

Scientists have analyzed the interactions between protein and fat in vegan cheese to find the best combination for texture, functionality, and nutrition.

In a new study, the researchers from the University of Guelph combined protein isolates from lentils, peas, and fava beans with different amounts of coconut and sunflower oils. They found that blending pea protein isolate with 25 percent coconut oil and 75 percent sunflower oil matched or surpassed the functionality of cheese made with pea protein and 100 percent coconut oil.

The 25 percent coconut oil blend had good firmness, meltability, and stretchability. Meanwhile, increasing the proportion of sunflower oil and lowering that of coconut oil reduced the saturated fat content.

“Ultimately, we want to improve the nutrition, increase the protein content, and lower the saturated fat content of cheese alternatives,” lead researcher Alejandro Marangoni said in a statement. “But keeping all the functionality in there, which includes the melt and the stretch of the ‘cheese,’ is very difficult.”

Knowledge of plant proteins lacking

vegan pizza
KMC Danish co-operative KMC has made modified potato starch to get the right stretch and melt in vegan cheese

Marangoni said that while there is reasonably good understand of how milk and meat proteins behave, the same is not true for plant proteins. “There is also a huge variety of different plant proteins, each one very different from another,” he said.

Several companies have been exploring other plant-based ingredients that can achieve the desired meltability and stretch in vegan cheese. Danish co-operative KMC has created a range of potato-based modified starches to be used by plant-based cheese makers for that purpose. Belgian food tech company Those Vegan Cowboys has launched an animal-free casein made with precision fermented microbes.

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

