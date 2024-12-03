‘Groundbreaking’ New Ingredient Promises Stretchy Vegan Pizza Cheese

A Danish co-operative has added a new ingredient to its a range of potato-based modified starches that gives plant-based cheeses the melt and stretch people want on their pizzas.

KMC, which is owned by Danish potato growers, makes potato-based ingredients for the food industry. The range of modified starches, called CheeseMaker, offers food manufacturers a way to achieve several different textures for plant-based cheeses.

KMC describes the “clean label” starches as easy to customize for specific products. Among the cheese alternatives that CheeseMaker can be used for are cheese blocks, cheese slices, and cream cheese. The newest addition to the range, CheeseMaker CF66, will give plant-based cheese the kind of stretchy texture that mozzarella does when melted.

‘Groundbreaking’ solution

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe KMC makes functional potato-based ingredients for food manufacturers

Dairy-free cheeses can lack the gooey texture and stretch of dairy cheeses. These properties are particularly sought after for foods such as pizzas. KMC developed CheeseMaker CF66 as a solution. It officially launched at Food Ingredients Europe in November 2024.

KMC described it as “a groundbreaking addition to our CheeseMaker product range, a world first for the plant-based cheese industry.” CheeseMaker CF66 will give pizza cheese “a long, thick stretch and a firm bite, retaining its properties across a wide temperature range.”

At Food Ingredients Europe, KMC also unveiled a potato-based gelatin replacement with its Gelamyl product range. The co-operative says the ingredient can function as the sole gelling agent in gummy candies. Providing a soft, chewy, non-sticky texture, it can completely replace gelatin.

