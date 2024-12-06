X
Company Develops Protein-Based Sugar Alternative

It's hoped the new sweetener could help reduce sugar consumption in Germany

Photo shows a woman seated at a table pouring a small pink packet of sweetener into her cup of coffee Sweet-tasting proteins represent a nutrient-dense alternative to sugar - Media Credit:

A team of German scientists is developing protein-based sweeteners to replace sugar.

Researchers from Fraunhofer IME are partnering with metaX Institut für Diätetik GmbH and Stuttgart-based Candidum GmbH for the joint research project, titled “NovelSweets.”

They note that sweet-tasting proteins (SPs) occur naturally in certain plants. The structure of SPs means that they bond “very readily” to the tongue’s receptors and are perceived by humans as sweet, making them ideal, nutritious replacements for sugar.

The collaborators aim to use biotechnology to support Germany’s Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) in its goal of reducing sugar in ready-made food and drinks, thereby counteracting the rising number of health issues thought to be linked to the national diet.

Replacing conventional sugars with ‘sweet-tasting proteins’

Photo shows yeasts on agar plates, which are used to create sweet proteins
Fraunhofer IME The gene that encodes the sweet-tasting protein is implanted into yeast cells, which are then multiplied inside a bioreactor under controlled conditions

Fraunhofer IME, metaX Institut für Diätetik, and Candidum note that one of the best-known sweet proteins is brazzein, extracted from the African plant Pentadiplandra Brazzeana. 

Extracting it on a commercial scale would be inefficient and costly, but the collaborators hope to use biotechnology to produce protein varieties based on brazzein’s protein sequence. New varieties could also achieve a “better sensory experience” in terms of flavor and texture.

Improved proteins are created using precision fermentation, including one variety the team has named “X3.” A single gram of X3 is 10,000 times sweeter than table sugar, and four times sweeter than natural brazzein, meaning just a few grams can replace a lot of sugar.

NovelSweets is just one of several projects exploring the replacement of conventional sugars with SPs. In August, startup Shiru and ingredients giant Ajinomoto announced a partnership to find, develop, and commercialize sweet proteins via the AI-driven “Flourish” platform.

California-based Oobli received acknowledgment that its precision-fermented “brazzein-53” was GRAS (generally recognized as safe) earlier this year, allowing the company to expand internationally. Brazzein-53 was the first sweet protein to receive a “no questions” letter.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare.

