5 Nutrient-Packed Foods To Help Power A Plant-Based Pregnancy

At 36-weeks pregnant with her second child, Whitney English (known as Whitney E. RD on YouTube), a former entertainment news reporter in Los Angeles and the voice behind Predominantly Plant-Based, previously shared her top five food recommendations to help support a healthy plant-based pregnancy. In a YouTube video, English flips the usual script, focusing on what to add to a prenatal diet, rather than what to avoid.

Eating a well-planned diet filled with a wide variety of nutritious foods is recommended for plant-based pregnancies, and English has identified five of her favorites. She eats all of these along with a diverse array of other plant foods to support her pregnancy. Each one delivers essential nutrients needed during pregnancy, from omega-3s to calcium to fiber. They’re also easy to prep, versatile, and often gentle on the stomach during those queasy first-trimester weeks.

“Red meat, fish, and eggs aren’t on my list,” she says. “You can absolutely support a healthy pregnancy solely with plants.”

Here’s a deep dive into the five foods English recommends, and why they earn a place on the prenatal plate.

Please note: This is intended as a guide only. You should always speak to your doctor about personal nutrition while pregnant

1. Chia seeds

A compact source of calcium, protein, and plant-based omega-3s

Chia seeds might be small, but they deliver huge nutritional benefits. Just a quarter cup provides around 25 percent of the daily recommended intake of calcium, which is especially important for those skipping dairy. They’re also rich in iron, plant-based omega-3s, and fiber.

English points out their versatility: “It’s easy to consume in smoothies, oatmeal, or my favorite pregnancy snack: chia pudding.” They’re particularly useful for those experiencing food aversions, since they can be added to meals without altering taste.

2. Sprouted whole wheat bagels

A satisfying source of plant protein, iron, and fiber

Carb cravings during pregnancy are common, and bagels often top the list. English jokes, “If you’re pregnant and you’re not craving bagels and cream cheese, are you even really pregnant?” But her choice isn’t just about comfort. Sprouted whole grain bagels with cashew cream cheese bring more than satisfaction, they deliver key nutrients.

Whitney E. RD/YouTube Bagels with cashew-based cream cheese are a go-to

“Sprouted whole grains not only serve to satisfy carby cravings but also pack in plant protein, fiber, and minerals like iron and zinc,” she explains. There’s even research showing that higher whole grain and fiber intake during pregnancy may reduce the risk of gestational diabetes.

3. Tofu

A nausea-friendly protein with calcium to spare

For those struggling with nausea in the first trimester, tofu is a strategic choice. It’s mild in flavor, easy to digest, and loaded with plant-based protein. Plus, four ounces provide nearly half of the calcium needed daily.

“Tofu is awesome because it’s nutrient dense, packing a lot of protein into a smaller amount of food,” English says. “Without seasoning, it’s really bland – which is actually beneficial when you’re nauseous.” She adds it to smoothies, acai bowls, homemade plant-based yogurt, and salads depending on the texture and trimester.

4. Carrots

Rich in carotenoids and a secret weapon for picky eaters

Carrots offer more than vitamin A precursors – they might even influence a baby’s food preferences later in life. English highlights one study showing that babies exposed to carrot juice in utero were more likely to enjoy carrots when starting solids.

“As a mother of a picky toddler, let me tell you, you want to do everything in your power to increase your child’s chance of being an adventurous eater,” she says. “And early exposure is key – as early as in utero.”

5. Avocado

A creamy delivery system for folate, fiber, and healthy fats

Avocados round out English’s list thanks to their nutrient density and nausea-friendly texture. Rich in unsaturated fat, fiber, and folate, they’re a strong choice for any stage of pregnancy.

“Avocados are loaded with healthy unsaturated fat, microbiome-supporting fiber, and folate – another vital nutrient for pregnancy,” she says. One of her go-to meals: avocado toast on sprouted whole grain bread, topped with pumpkin seeds.

A varied and nutritious plant-based diet is key

English emphasizes that her list is far from exhaustive. “There are so many other foods out there that I recommend to support a healthy pregnancy – namely anything that fits in the category plant-based: legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, fruits and veggies.”

She also reminds viewers that “no prenatal diet is going to be perfect,” which is why supplementation with a prenatal vitamin is important. For those seeking more detailed guidance, she directs viewers to her predominantly plant-based pregnancy guide.

Grounded in science and lived experience, as both a registered dietitian and a mom, English’s message is clear: a well-planned plant-based diet can fuel pregnancy, no compromises necessary.

For more of Whitney English’s videos, visit her YouTube channel, Whitney E. RD.

