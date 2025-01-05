X
Portugal’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Climate Plan Includes Plant-Based Protein Strategy

Portugal recently published a revised climate plan that calls for a national strategy on plant-based proteins

Portugal has published a revised climate plan that references the need for a national strategy on plant-based proteins to transform the country’s food system.

The Portuguese government published the approved plan in December. According to the document, fighting the climate crisis at a national level will require the promotion of low-carbon diets that emphasize plant-based foods instead of meat and dairy. NGO ProVeg Portugal welcomed the decision, and described the new plan as “groundbreaking.”

Food consumption currently makes up approximately 30 percent of Portugal’s ecological footprint, per ProVeg, surpassing emissions from transportation. The agricultural sector is also responsible for around 12 percent of national greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs).

The plan touched on the need for expanded meat-free options in public canteens, streamlined food production practices, and an overall reduction in food waste.

“This is a meaningful step towards transforming the country’s food system,” said ProVeg Portugal director Joana Oliveira. “The Government now needs to establish clear funding sources, craft detailed implementation timelines, and define robust impact metrics.”

Read more: Plant-Based Meat Cuts Environmental Impact by 89%, Study Finds

‘The EU is listening to the science’

Photo shows containers full of different plant-based proteins including beans, pulses, legumes, and more
Adobe Stock Portugal’s updated climate plan highlights legumes as a plant protein with particular potential

The updated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP 2030) references the need for a national strategy on plant-based proteins moving forward. The plan specifically highlights legumes – which are nutritious, cost-effective, and sustainable – as a useful plant protein. However, Portugal currently produces just 12 percent of the legumes it consumes.

In 2023, Denmark became the first country in the world to publish a roadmap for a plant-based food system. In addition to addressing food system sustainability and mitigating GHGs, Denmark’s plan highlighted the potential for plant-based protein production to save on healthcare costs, create jobs, and boost the national economy.

ProVeg Portugal has long advocated for a national strategy on plant-based proteins and described working collaboratively to ensure the topic was covered in the new NECP. ProVeg suggests that Portugal explores plant protein research and production in the future.

In April of last year, academics called out the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for failing to include meat reduction in its roadmap for zero hunger without breaching 1.5°C of global temperature rise. In September, a report funded by the European Commission called for greater reliance on plant-based alternative proteins throughout the continent.

“The EU is listening to the science and is aware of the significant impact of climate change and how food can impact greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, water usage, and human health,” said ProVeg International CEO Jasmijn de Boo at the time. “It is heartening to know that a serious recommendation has been made to promote climate-friendly, plant-based foods and give nature a fighting chance to recover.”

Read more: Denmark Agrees Deal On Agriculture Emissions Tax

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

