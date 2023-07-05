 Billie Eilish Calls Out ‘Horrendous’ Animal Agriculture
Celebrities Other News

Billie Eilish Calls Out ‘Horrendous’ Animal Agriculture

Singer Billie Eilish urged fans to consider their diet choices in a recent interview

By

3 Minutes Read

Vegan celebrity Billie Eilish on the red carpet Billie Eilish has regularly espoused the benefits of plant-based diets - Media Credit: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Billie Eilish has called out the “horrendous” industry of animal agriculture in a new interview about the climate crisis. 

The 21-year-old vegan singer was speaking to broadcaster Berla Mundi backstage at the recent Power our Planet event in Paris, France. The event, organized by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, took place last month. It saw a number of artists, campaigners, and leaders get together for a “night of music and activism.” Elilish was one of the performers. 

When Mundi asked for her “one particular message about climate change,” Eilish discussed the link between animal product consumption and environmental degradation. “The most important thing you can do is changing what’s on your plate and what you’re eating,” she said. “Trying to end animal agriculture and eating a more plant-based diet is really, really important.”

She added: “You have absolutely no idea how absolutely horrendous it is for the environment, for the world, for animals. It’s really bad.” Mundi replied that her point was a “very good.” She also added that there are health benefits to ditching animal products. Eilish agreed, saying: “Yes, 100 percent”

Billie Eilish and veganism 

This isn’t the first time Eilish has promoted plant-based living. The singer went vegan at the age of 12 after learning about the reality of animal agriculture. Since then, she has regularly discussed her decision to her fans

In 2022, she spoke about her diet in an Instagram clip. “I was raised vegetarian, and I chose to stop eating all animal products when I was 12,” she said. “Once I learned about how animals are treated in our industrial food system, I didn’t want any part of it.”

Eilish went vegan on ethical grounds, but she subsequently learnt about the environmental impact of eating animal products. In the same clip, she said that the climate crisis was a “huge threat,” and that shifting one’s diet towards more plant-based foods can have a “major impact.”

The environmental impact of animal agriculture

Cows on a field in a farm
Adobe Stock Farming animals comes with significant environmental cost

Eilish is right – farming animals is hugely destructive for the environment. It’s responsible for at least 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions (though some estimates put this figure much higher). It’s also a key driver of deforestation, with vast swathes of the Amazon being cleared to make room for cattle ranches. Deforested land in the Amazon is also used to grow soy to feed animals in factory farms in other countries, including the UK. 

Animal agriculture has been identified as a “primary driver” of biodiversity loss. Such loss is considered one of the most major environmental problems we face. The UN previously stated the world should shift to “plant-heavy” diets to combat this.

Tagged

animal agriculture

billie eilish

celebrity

climate crisis
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Juicy Marbles vegan steaks from Waitrose
Alternative Protein
‘Juicy Marbles’ Vegan Steak Returns To Waitrose Following Successful Trial

4 minutes to read

Plant-based tennis player Novak Djokovic
Celebrities
Is Novak Djokovic Vegan? 

4 minutes to read

Students at Kent University holding up a banner reading "Plant-Based Universities: End the climate crisis
Environment
Another UK University Has Voted In Favor of Plant-Based Catering

3 minutes to read

The outside of Cafe Van Gogh, a vegan cafe in Brixton, London
Business
Non-Profit Vegan Café Appeals For Help Amid Cost Of Living Crisis

3 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active