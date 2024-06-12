X
Business Other News

Tinned ‘Fish’ Made From Vegetables Arrives At Whole Foods

Tinned vegan "snowcrab" and "whitefish" is coming to Whole Foods

By

2 Minutes Read

tinned vegan fish Seed to Surf showcases the amazingness of plants - Media Credit: Seed to Surf

Most plant-based tinned fish products are a vegan take on tuna. But, from today (June 12), plant-based tinned “snowcrab” and “smoked whitefish” will be available at Whole Foods stores across North America.

Read more: Could ‘Whole Cut’ Vegan Seafood Move People Away From Eating Fish?

Canadian company Seed to Surf makes its debut in a national retailer two years after its launch. Its snowcrab is made from enoki mushrooms and its whitefish is made from celery root.

“Tinned fish is truly having a moment right now, so it’s important for us to bring vegans, vegetarians and vegetable lovers to participate in the tinned fish trend,” Alex Bergquist, Seed to Surf co-founder, said in a statement. “We’re excited for Whole Foods to be a part of our growth as we reach more customers looking for plant-based options in store.”

Unprocessed “clean” ingredients

Seed to Surf platter
Seed to Surf Each tin contains a square of seaweed to give it extra ocean flavor

Seed to Surf’s products are made from whole vegetables, rather than vegan meat alternatives. They are also free of additives, gluten, and most common allergens. The company says it prides itself on its “clean ingredient deck.”

It describes its tinned fish as an “homage to vegetable and their incredible capacity to take on taste and texture” rather than a “seafood replica.”

Read more: Vegan Seafood Brand Brings Calamari And Shrimp To UK Supermarkets

The snowcrab and smoked whitefish come in plastic-free, zero-waste packaging. At the bottom of each tin is a square of edible seaweed to add some ocean flavor. 

Seed to Surf’s tins are already on sale at hundreds of stores in North America. But its launch at Whole Foods marks its entry into a major chain store. This will make it more accessible to people looking to eat more sustainably.

Read more: What Is Vegan Seafood, Is It Healthy, And What Brands Are Best?

Tagged

usa

vegan seafood

whole foods market

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active