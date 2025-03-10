X
Demolish Foods Unveils ‘Unprecedented’ Plant-Based Whole Cuts Production Platform

Until now, whole cuts have been hard to replicate with plant-based ingredients

Demolish Foods chicken sandwich A chicken sandwich made with Demolish Foods whole cut chicken breast - Media Credit: Demolish Foods

Food tech company Demolish Foods has unveiled its latest plant-based meat manufacturing platform in its bid to replicate whole cuts of meat without animals.

The company says its Gen4 platform is capable of “unprecedented precision” in mimicking the texture, structure, and juiciness of conventional meat. Convincing and appealing whole cuts have been difficult to achieve with plant-based ingredients. This has led to a focus on producing shredded and ground meat alternatives. But Demolish Foods says the Gen4 model “recreates the full complexity” of animal-based meat. It can “capture natural variations” of meat by fusing together varied muscle structures. This can provide the mix of juicy and chewy parts found in “premium meat experiences.”

Chicken breasts have been the company’s focus so far, as it is the most in-demand whole cut. Made with just eight clean-label ingredients, Demolish Foods says its chicken breast matches the nutritional profile of conventional meat in calories, sodium, fat, and protein.

Scalable and resilient

Conventional and plant-based chicken breast side by side
Demolish Foods Demolish Foods’ chicken breast is practically indistinguishable from conventional chicken breast

The Gen4 model improves on Demolish Foods’ Gen3 platform, which was launched in 2024. Compared to Gen3, Gen4 can produce six times more meat with a 35 percent reduction in costs. It has in-built flexibility when it comes to ingredients, making it more resilient to supply chain pressures.

“With supply chain disruptions, rising poultry costs, and threats like bird flu impacting global meat availability, a more resilient, scalable solution is urgently needed,” the company said in a statement. It adds that most meat eaters can’t tell the difference between its whole cuts and conventional chicken breast in appearance or mouthfeel.

The Gen4 platform can produce whole cuts in both chilled and frozen form. Demolish Foods says it is fully certified for commercial manufacturing, sale, and export.

