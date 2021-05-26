Reading Time: < 1 minute

KBW Ventures, founded by Chief Executive Officer Khaled bin Alwaleed, has announced its first-ever investment in France’s vegan ecosystem.

The venture company has invested in Furahaa Group – which was founded in 2015 by Arthur Devillers.

It operates three subsidiaries: Plant B2B, ViVeg, and its eponymous dining venue Furahaa.

Plant B2B is a supply chain and distribution entity; ViVeg is a vegan food subscription box business, and Furahaa is a ‘highly-rated’ vegan fast-food chain.

Vegan Investor

In a statement sent to PBN, Khaled said: “This is my first investment in the French market.

“Furahaa Group, driven by Arthur’s vision for an inclusive and diverse workplace, while giving both consumers and other vendors a route to choose plant-based options, had me interested in the business immediately.

“The distribution business is strong, and during the pandemic, I saw a swift and organized pivot– something any investor would find very attractive in a portfolio company.”

‘Competitive price points’

Devillers added: “Furahaa Group was initially seeking like-minded investors to ensure our stock stability.

“We wanted to better meet shortages of plant-based food, as in France alternative proteins – meat and dairy alternatives – are not yet widely available at competitive price points.

“Sourcing quality ingredients at price parity was a challenge, so this led to Furahaa Group developing our own supply chain and distribution streams.”

Moreover, the Group aims to expand in France with the launch of several new outlets.

“Furahaa would like to be the first plant-based chain in France,” added Devillers.

“It’s simple. We want to be everywhere that mainstream fast food is, but offering plant-based alternatives.”