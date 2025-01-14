X
Business Other News

Pasta Brand ZENB Announces Closure

The plant-based wheat-free pasta brand has hit hard times

By

2 Minutes Read

ZENB pasta ZENB launched in the UK in 2020 - Media Credit: ZENB

“Plant-powered” pasta brand ZENB has announced the closure of its UK branch due to difficult economic circumstances.

The Japanese company, which makes pasta using high-protein yellow peas, as well as vegan sauces and crackers, launched in the UK in 2020. A statement from ZENB said “the very challenging global economic climate” had made it “unsustainable to continue.”

ZENB began with the aim of “reimagining” a staple food with the use of a healthier, single ingredient that is also gluten-free. It used as much of the yellow pea as possible, including the skin. Yellow peas are high in protein, fiber (from the skin), iron, potassium, and phosphorous. They are also environmentally beneficial as they have a lower water and carbon footprint than durum wheat, the conventional main ingredient in pasta. As a legume, yellow peas also fix nitrogen in the soil, reducing the need for fertilizers and improving soil health.

Read more: THIS Collaborates With Fresh Pasta Brand Dell’Ugo To Launch Vegan Ravioli

ZENB products were never sold in grocery stores and have only been available online. Orders can be made in the UK until 21 February.

Alternative pasta

ZENB pasta
ZENB Pasta made from legumes is becoming more popular

ZENB has been part of a growing trend for making pasta from beans and pulses instead of wheat. Retailers such as Sainsbury’s and Tesco make own-brand pasta from red lentils. Swiss brand Explore Cuisine makes pastas from black bean spaghetti, chickpea fusilli, and edamame and mung bean fettucine. Each legume lends its own texture and taste to the pasta, making it a bit of trial and error to find one you prefer.

A 2020 study found that swapping wheat for chickpea flour to make pasta would provide better nutrition and reduce environmental impacts. It suggested that the higher protein content of chickpeas means that chickpea pasta could help meet protein needs in place of animal products.

Read more: Waitrose Adds 9 ‘New And Improved’ Products To Redesigned PlantLiving Range

Tagged

legumes

pasta

plant based

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active