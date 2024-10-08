THIS Collaborates With Fresh Pasta Brand Dell’Ugo To Launch Vegan Ravioli

Dell’Ugo, a popular UK fresh pasta brand, has joined forces with plant-based food company THIS to launch two meaty vegan ravioli products.

The Dell’Ugo THIS Isn’t Bacon & Cheese Ravioli features THIS Isn’t plant-based bacon lardons, while the Dell’Ugo THIS Isn’t Chicken & Pesto Ravioli is packed with THIS Isn’t chicken pieces. These products are now available in Morrisons stores and online via the Dell’Ugo website.

“We’re ecstatic about this partnership with leading pasta brand Dell’Ugo,” said Xander Fletcher, out of home controller at THIS, in a statement. “The final products taste sublime and prove that you can easily switch out meat without compromising on flavor. These are going to fly off the shelves, so fingers crossed we can work on more exciting products with the Ugo family.”

A Growing Plant-Based Market in the UK

Dell’Ugo/THIS Dell’Ugo is catering to the growing UK plant-based market

While Dell’Ugo is not a vegan company – it offers a wide range of meat, egg, and dairy-based Italian products including pasta, gnocchi, and sauces – its new vegan ravioli aims to deliver an authentic taste and texture that mimics traditional meat-filled pasta. This caters to the growing number of consumers moving away from animal-based products in the UK

Demand for plant-based foods has surged in the country. The number of vegans has reached around 2.5 million – 4.7 percent of the population – an increase of 1.1 million between 2023 and 2024.

Established in 2019, THIS specializes in plant-based alternatives to traditional meat products, including burgers, sausages, filets, and more. The company was named the fastest-growing food brand in 2023, posting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 246 percent over two years. In June 2024, it received £20 million in funding, bringing its total raised to £35 million.

