X
Business Food Other News

Just Egg Is Coming To The UK And EU

The hugely popular US egg alternative will arrive in Europe very soon

By

3 Minutes Read

A packet of JUST Egg next to some vegan scrambled egg Just Egg will be manufactured in Europe later this year - Media Credit: Eat Just

The “number one” plant-based egg in America will soon be arriving in Europe amid growing demand for vegan alternatives on the continent.

UK-based company Vegan Food Group (VFG) has collaborated with San Francisco food tech brand Eat Just to secure exclusive European rights to its flagship product, Just Egg. The product, which is currently seeing skyrocketing sales in the US, will be manufactured at VFG’s site in Lüneburg, Germany, later this year. VFG, which also owns Meatless Farm, VFC, Tofutown, and Clive’s Purely Plants, will be investing £11.5M (USD $15.2M) into manufacturing and distributing Just Egg.

VFG chairman Matthew Glover said he was “thrilled” to be bringing this “game-changing” product to the UK and EU for the first time. “This partnership is a huge leap forward in transforming plant-based food across Europe,” he added. “Welcome to the future of eggs. No chickens required.”

Read more: Tiba Tempeh Launches New Smoky Block As Distribution Expands

What is Just Egg?

A packet of JUST Egg next to some vegan scrambled egg
Eat Just Just Egg can be used in place of traditional eggs in a variety of recipes

Just Egg is a realistic egg alternative product made from mung beans. It’s free from cholesterol and is typically sold in liquid form, allowing it to be poured directly into a pan and cooked like traditional eggs. It’s designed to replicate the texture and function of scrambled eggs, and is commonly used in breakfast dishes, baking, and other recipes that call for eggs.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Just Egg is becoming increasingly mainstream in the US due to rising prices of traditional eggs. The bird flu outbreak has caused egg shortages and record prices in recent months. This led Just Egg sales to soar at five times the rate of the year before. 

Europe has a large plant-based market, so it’s likely that Just Egg’s arrival on the continent will see sales rise even further. “European consumers clearly desire innovative, sustainable food options, and collaborating with VFG is key to meeting that demand effectively,” Eat Just co-founder Josh Tetrick told The Grocer. “This investment in the Lüneburg facility represents a crucial step towards making high-quality plant-based egg alternatives widely accessible to our global audience.”

Read more: Pinky Cole Hayes Announces Buy-Back Of Slutty Vegan

Tagged

business

eat just

egg

europe

just egg

matthew glover

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active