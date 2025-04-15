Just Egg Is Coming To The UK And EU

The “number one” plant-based egg in America will soon be arriving in Europe amid growing demand for vegan alternatives on the continent.

UK-based company Vegan Food Group (VFG) has collaborated with San Francisco food tech brand Eat Just to secure exclusive European rights to its flagship product, Just Egg. The product, which is currently seeing skyrocketing sales in the US, will be manufactured at VFG’s site in Lüneburg, Germany, later this year. VFG, which also owns Meatless Farm, VFC, Tofutown, and Clive’s Purely Plants, will be investing £11.5M (USD $15.2M) into manufacturing and distributing Just Egg.

VFG chairman Matthew Glover said he was “thrilled” to be bringing this “game-changing” product to the UK and EU for the first time. “This partnership is a huge leap forward in transforming plant-based food across Europe,” he added. “Welcome to the future of eggs. No chickens required.”

What is Just Egg?

Eat Just Just Egg can be used in place of traditional eggs in a variety of recipes

Just Egg is a realistic egg alternative product made from mung beans. It’s free from cholesterol and is typically sold in liquid form, allowing it to be poured directly into a pan and cooked like traditional eggs. It’s designed to replicate the texture and function of scrambled eggs, and is commonly used in breakfast dishes, baking, and other recipes that call for eggs.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Just Egg is becoming increasingly mainstream in the US due to rising prices of traditional eggs. The bird flu outbreak has caused egg shortages and record prices in recent months. This led Just Egg sales to soar at five times the rate of the year before.

Europe has a large plant-based market, so it’s likely that Just Egg’s arrival on the continent will see sales rise even further. “European consumers clearly desire innovative, sustainable food options, and collaborating with VFG is key to meeting that demand effectively,” Eat Just co-founder Josh Tetrick told The Grocer. “This investment in the Lüneburg facility represents a crucial step towards making high-quality plant-based egg alternatives widely accessible to our global audience.”

