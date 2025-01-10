British TV Asks ‘Why Is The NHS Promoting Veganuary?’

GB News held a debate on its breakfast show on Monday asking whether NHS trusts should promote Veganuary to patients and staff.

Three NHS trusts across the UK are thought to be taking part in the annual challenge. Among them is Wirral Community Health and Care Trust, which has organized events to help people learn more about the benefits of a healthy plant-based diet. According to GB News, the trusts are also aiming to promote diversity and inclusion through Veganuary.

Juliet Gellatley, founder and director of Viva!, appeared as a guest on the GB News programme. She argued that the NHS would save millions of pounds if more people adopted plant-based diets. She also said that a dietary shift would help NHS trusts to cut their greenhouse gas emissions and protect wildlife.

Read more: One Third Of Brits Back Plant-Based Shift In Hospitals

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, Director of External Affairs at the Countryside Alliance, also appeared as a guest. He argued that no publicly funded institution should support a campaign that “calls for the end of animal farming,” which he described as “a deeply deranged political position to take.” He said that instead the NHS should be promoting “our brilliant British farmers, whether that’s arable or livestock.” He also described the idea that Veganuary improves diversity and inclusion as “nonsense.”

Plant-based food in health care

Rawpixel.com – stock.adobe.com The NHS would save money if more people adopted a plant-based diet

Numerous environmentalists and health experts have urged the NHS to adopt a plant-based by default approach in its catering.

In October 2024, gut health expert Tim Spector and naturalist Chris Packham, along with 1,000 experts, wrote an open letter to the NHS. If the NHS served plant-based food, the letter said, it could encourage healthier eating habits at home, saving money on treating people for diet-related diseases.

An analysis by the Office of Health Economics found that a country-wide shift to plant-based diets in England could save the NHS £6.7 billion a year. This is because such a shift could result in 2.1 million fewer cases of disease across England, and a gain of more than 170,000 quality-adjusted life years. Another report by the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation found that the improved health outcomes for British people if they all are meat-free lunches on weekdays could save the NHS £2.2 billion annually.

However, a 2023 report showed that hospitals in England are still serving patients carcinogenic processed meat products such as bacon.

Read more: Mayor Adams’ Plant-Based Hospital Initiative Sees High Patient Satisfaction Rate