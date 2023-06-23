 Cultured Meat To Be Served At US Restaurants Following Historic Sign-Off
Business Other News Science

Cultured Meat To Be Served At US Restaurants Following Historic Sign-Off

Meat made without killing animals will be on US menus next month

By

4 Minutes Read

A plate of cultured chicken made by cultivated food brand GOOD Meat, division of Eat Just Cultured meat, also known as cultivated or cell-based meat, can now be sold in the US - Media Credit: GOOD Meat
Your ad here?

Advertisement

In a historic move for the food system, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has given two brands full approval to sell their cell-based chicken in America. It’s the first time the federal agency has given a cultured meat product the green light.

The decision is a “landmark” one, according to GOOD Meat, a division of San Francisco-based food-tech Eat Just and one of the brands to be given clearance. GOOD Meat received the approval alongside UPSIDE Foods, also based in California. The two brands use real animal cells to create their cultured chicken, resulting in a product that is biologically the same as conventional meat, but can be made without slaughtering animals. Many herald cellular agriculture as being far more environmentally friendly, too.

“This announcement that we’re now able to produce and sell cultivated meat in the United States is a major moment for our company, the industry, and the food system,” commented Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of GOOD Meat and Eat Just. “We have been the only company selling cultivated meat anywhere in the world since we launched in Singapore in 2020, and now it’s approved to sell to consumers in the world’s largest economy.”

Cultured meat enters commercial spaces

Bowls of food on a tray featuring cultured chicken made by GOOD Meat, a division of Eat Just
GOOD Meat Cultured meat offers the same look, taste, and texture as traditional meat, but can be made without taking a life

In 2020, GOOD Meat’s cultured chicken secured regulatory approval in Singapore, becoming the first in the world to do so. Since then, it has been served at fine-dining restaurants as well as hawker stalls and a butchery in the city-state.

Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave GOOD Meat a “No Questions” letter, indicating it agrees with the company’s claims that its products are safe to eat. UPSIDE Foods received the same letter in November. Following this, their cases were passed on to the USDA, which monitors labeling as well as the facilities themselves.

In the US, under the Federal Meat Inspection Act (FMIA) and Poultry Products Inspection Act (PPIA), all meat must pass inspection before it can be sold commercially. Inspectors visit slaughterhouses and meat processing plants in order to make such assessments. Now, for the first time, the USDA has assigned inspectors to cultured meat facilities. There, they closely examine equipment, sanitisation, and food safety procedures, among others.

“We appreciate the rigor and thoughtfulness that both the FDA and USDA have applied during this historic two-agency regulatory process,” Tetrick said.

Where to find cultivated meat in the US

Both GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods will debut their cultured chicken with chefs who have led Michelin-starred US eateries. The former’s product will be plated up by José Andrés at one of his restaurants in Washington, D.C. by the end of July (the exact location is yet to be confirmed). Dominique Crenn will serve UPSIDE’s chicken, in whole cut form, at Bar Crenn in San Francisco. The launch date has not been announced.

“Everything has changed,” UPSIDE Foods COO Amy Chen said about the development on Wednesday. “Everything about the way food makes it to the table and how meat makes it to the table is about to be different. I’m really, really excited just for what this represents for the future of food.”

Chen’s excitement is echoed by others in the sector. Bruce Friedrich, president of The Good Food Institute (GFI), considers this a critical moment for the food system as a whole.

In a statement sent to Plant Based News, Friedrich said: “Today’s groundbreaking announcement marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards building a safer, more efficient food system … American consumers are now closer than ever to eating the real meat they love, that uses far less land and water than conventionally produced meat.”

He added that cultured meat provides consumers “with a safe and trusted source of protein.”

Friedrich noted that “as we navigate a future with increasing global demand for meat, it is crucial that governments worldwide prioritize cultivated meat as a solution that satisfies consumer preferences, supports climate goals, and ensures food security for generations to come.”

Tagged

cell based meat

cultivated meat

cultured meat

eat just

good meat

usda
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Jemima Webber

Jemima is the Head of Editorial at Plant Based News. Originally from Newcastle, Australia, she has written extensively about vegan living, animal rights, law, psychology, music, and the environment, and is also passionate about intersectional feminism and LGBTQIA+ issues. Jemima currently lives in Canada with her senior plant-based dog Levi.

More by Jemima Webber

Related Posts

A vegan meat burger featuring plant-based beef by Meatless Farm
Business
‘We’re Only Just Getting Started’: VFC Set To Save Meatless Farm Amid Bankruptcy Fears

3 minutes to read

A selection of vegan Meatless Farm products in a UK supermarket
Alternative Protein
‘Nobody Expected This’: Beloved Vegan Meat Brand Prepares For Bankruptcy

5 minutes to read

An aerial view of New York City, with Central Park in the middle
Environment
Composting Is Becoming Mandatory In NYC – Here’s What You Need To Know

6 minutes to read

Vegan celebrity Chris Packham giving a speech at an outdoor event
Celebrities
Is Chris Packham Vegan? Here’s What He’s Said About The Movement

4 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active