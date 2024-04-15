X
Business Other News

Verity Bowditch Steps Down From Clean Kitchen After It Adds Animal Products To Menu

Many vegans have expressed disappointment in Clean Kitchen's decision

Verity Bowditch Bowditch said she must stand true to her values - Media Credit: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo

Verity Bowditch has announced she will step down from the day to day running of formerly vegan restaurant Clean Kitchen after animal products were added to the menu.

Bowditch, a regular cast member of Made in Chelsea, co-founded the London restaurant in 2020 with YouTuber Mikey Pearce. Serving healthier fast food items such as burger and nuggets, Clean Kitchen was entirely plant-based until this week.

In an Instagram post, Pearce and Bowditch explained that the restaurant would be adding animal products to its menu following a “tough, tough year.” The restaurant would shift from a “100 percent plant-based menu to a much more wholefood approach, catering for everyone” said Pearce.

“I’m so passionate about animal welfare, I can’t physically be part of something that isn’t fully plant-based,” said Bowditch, referring to her decision to step down from her role. “I have to stand true to my values.”

Business decision

Clean Kitchen, Battersea Power Station
Steve Tulley / Alamy Stock Photo Clean Kitchen was hugely successful in its first year

Pearce said that the decision was to protect jobs and protect the business. The restaurant was initially very successful, making £725,000 in revenue in its first year. It also quickly expanded into catering for brands such as Under Armour. But, according to the Instagram post, the restaurant has struggled over the last year.

“Clean is now opening up our menu to be focused on becoming healthier, fresher and better for you,” said the accompanying caption. “We will of course still be championing our plant-based classics on our menu.”

It is not the first restaurant to put animal products on the menu after first being fully plant-based. Nomas Gastrobar in Macclesfield, Cheshire, added meat and dairy to its menu in January after being fully vegan since its opening in 2021.

Praise for Bowditch

Many commenters on Clean Kitchen’s and Bowditch’s Instagram posts praised her decision to step down. People expressed admiration that she was “sticking to” her “principles” and said they had “huge respect” for her.

Bowditch was raised vegetarian and grew up surrounded by rescue animals. She transitioned to veganism in adulthood.

Many have expressed disappointment with Clean Kitchen’s menu changes. Some said they had invested in the business when it was crowdfunding and questioned if they could get their money back now that the restaurant no longer aligned with their values.

