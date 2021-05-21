Reading Time: 2 minutes

A pet food start-up is ‘ramping up’ its production of cell-cultured meat following a hefty investment round.

Because, Animals says it is the first biotech company to grow cell-cultured meat for dogs and cats.

Cell-cultured pet food

It recently closed its seed-stage financing round led by Orkla – a leading food giant in Europe – and secured follow-up investment from SOSV, Draper Associates, Keen Growth Capital, and others.

This brought the company’s total financing to a staggering $6.7 million to date.

Because, Animals says the investment will help scale up production, and accelerate the development of its first commercial cell-cultured meat pet product: a cat treat.

The brand is also developing a ‘nutritionally complete’ plant and cell-cultured-based dog food to add to its current offerings.

Moreover, it aims to have its cell-cultured pet products on the market in 2022, pending regulatory approval.

‘The future of food’

Shannon Falconer, PhD. is the CEO of Because, Animals. In a statement sent to PBN, she said: “Partnering with a major international food player like Orkla is exactly what we sought to do from the beginning.

“We were not interested in just any corporate food heavyweight, we needed them to be firm believers in sustainability and the future of food, and we’ve found exactly that combination in Orkla.”

“Because, Animals’ products and technology are truly differentiated, and stand out as a sustainable, healthy, humane way to feed pets.” Elin Tveito Lidman, CEO of Orkla

‘Committed to health and sustainability’

Moreover, Elin Tveito Lidman was recently appointed the CEO of Orkla Alternative Proteins. She added: “As a company deeply committed to health and sustainability, we see cultured meat as having interesting potential in terms of sustainability, animal welfare, and food safety.

“Because, Animals’ products and technology are truly differentiated, and stand out as a sustainable, healthy, humane way to feed pets.”

Lidman then concluded: “Its progress in developing cell lines, growth media, and driving down cost is impressive… All vital steps in bringing cultured meat technology to market.”