X
Beauty Business Headlines Lifestyle

The Body Shop Isn’t 100% Vegan Anymore

The Body Shop is no longer completely vegan and sells two products made with animal-derived ingredients

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows the front of a branch of The Bodyshop, a UK bath, cosmetics, and beauty brand that was previously 100 percent vegan but no uses some animal ingredients The Body Shop previously spent three years working towards its all-vegan status - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The Body Shop is reportedly no longer 100 percent vegan.

Less than two years after becoming the first global beauty brand to exclusively stock vegan-certified products, the British company has said that this is no longer the case.

Read more: Luxury Fashion Brand Rick Owens Becomes Latest To Ban Fur

There has been no official update or statement, but The Body Shop said it has updated its descriptions and marketing. Nicole Whittle, the vegan content creator behind Vegan Beauty Girl, broke the story on her blog after receiving a direct message. She contacted the company directly, and a spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that 100 percent of our product formulas are vegetarian, and the majority are also vegan. However, we can no longer claim to be 100 percent vegan due to the introduction of a few specific product ranges. Because of this, we’ve updated our communications and no longer advertise ourselves as 100 percent vegan on our website or in our stores. Please rest assured that any product labelled as vegan on our packaging has been thoroughly checked and is completely 100 percent vegan. We take this verification process very seriously to ensure transparency and trust in what we offer.”

The Body Shop’s customer service team separately told Whittle that its non-vegan products were the Spa of the World Kukui Body Cream, which lists beeswax as an ingredient, and the hemp-based Hand Protector Cream. The hand cream is currently still listed alongside a large product picture featuring the word “vegan” on the website.

Plant Based News (PBN) has reached out to The Body Shop for more information.

Read more: Brazil Makes History With Partial Ban On Live Animal Testing For Cosmetics

‘An erosion of trust’

Photo shows a bath bomb-type product alongside soap, lavender, and a candle on the edge of a bath
Adobe Stock The Body Shop previously used animal ingredients such as beeswax, honey, shellac, and lanolin

According to an update on The Vegan Society’s website, The Body Shop sent a statement to the charity in August 2025 to announce the return of non-vegan ingredients – beeswax and honey, specifically – in a “carefully considered” selection of products, “directly in response to our consumers’ voices.”

The Body Shop does not list the new Spa of the World body cream as vegan; however, customers must read the full ingredients to find beeswax. Whittle noted that the company shouted its all-vegan milestone “from the rooftops,” but has not communicated its renewed use of animal ingredients effectively. She described the rollback as “disrespectful and dangerous,” and an “erosion of trust.”

The Body Shop went into administration in February of 2024, less than one month after announcing its 100 percent vegan milestone. Eighty-two stores closed permanently, but cosmetics tycoon Mike Jatania’s investment firm Auréa acquired the brand roughly six months later, preserving the remaining 113 locations.

Read more: Vegan Cosmetics Market Could Exceed $28.5 Billion By 2031

Tagged

beauty

business

news

the body shop

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active