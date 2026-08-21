Zack Polanski Once Again Says He Would End Factory Farming As PM

Zack Polanski, the leader of the UK’s Green Party, has once again said that he would like to ban factory farming.

Polanski made the comments at this year’s Vegan Camp Out festival, which took place in Nottingham last weekend.

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During an interview with Klaus Mitchell, the founder of Plant Based News (PBN), Polanski said, “A Green government, as I’ve said, would end animal factory farming.”

He added, “It’s really clear that it’s cruel. It’s really bad for people’s health. The antibiotics that we’re pumping into animals are also creating a health crisis that we’re already on the road to, but is being accelerated by animal agriculture.”

Polanski also said that banning factory farming would be representative of “what kind of society” people want to live in more broadly. He highlighted the need for a society that works to support farmers and build a sustainable food system around “environmental, social, racial, and economic justice.”

The interview with PBN was not the only time Polanski discussed ending factory farming at Vegan Camp Out. Juliet Galletley, the founder of Viva!, asked Polanski what his first act to reduce the suffering of animals would be as Prime Minister.

In response, Polanski said, “I think it is ban factory farming. I think that’s the place we actually have to start.”

Galletley followed up by asking, “Do you actually mean you would make factory farming illegal?”

Pollanski said, “Yeah, that’s right, that’s ending factory farming.”

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‘There’s no environmental justice without racial, social, and economic justice too’

Plant Based News Mitchell interviewed Polanski at Vegan Camp Out for PBN

Polanski is a longtime vegan, and a pledge to ban intensive animal agriculture was included in the Greens’ most recent manifesto. Earlier this year, he joined a public action by Project Slingshot to highlight CO2 pig stunning and slaughter in the UK.

“There’s no environmental justice without racial, social, and economic justice too,” Polanski told Mitchell. He added, “What I really believe is that the 99 percent of us in life, whether you’re unemployed, a small business owner, a creative, an architect, a nurse, a cleaner, a teacher, a doctor, politician, whatever you do, we have so much more in common than the one percent, the very very small group of people who own a lot of the wealth and the media, and also happen to have shares or funds or connections with the meat and dairy industry.”

The full Zack Polanski interview is coming soon to the Plant Based News YouTube channel.

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