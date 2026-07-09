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Zack Polanski Just Interviewed Vegan Drag Queen Bimini

Both Zack Polanski and Bimini have been vegan for more than a decade

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Photo shows Zack Polanski and Bimini. Polanski interviewed Bimini, a vegan drag queen, for an episode of his podcast, 'for an episode of Bold Politics with Zack Polanski,' earlier this month. Polanski and Bimini touched on topics such as UK politics, societal acceptance, and whether politicians are failing LGBTQIA+ people - Media Credit: Lindsay Melbourne

Zack Polanski interviewed vegan drag queen, writer, musician, and activist Bimini last week at the Crossed Wires podcast festival in Sheffield, UK.

Polanski, who is the leader of the Green Party and also follows a vegan diet, spoke with Bimini for an episode of his podcast, Bold Politics with Zack Polanski.

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The episode was titled “Is Society Becoming Less Tolerant?” and the pair discussed how politicians are failing LGBTQIA+ people in the UK, whether society has become less accepting since Brexit, and the benefits of a well-funded creative industry.

“Music is political. Art is political. Drag is political. Being LGBTIQA is political. So, who better to talk to about politics than a Drag Race legend, an artist, a writer, a journalist, an activist, an all-round icon,” Polanski said of Bimini.

At the start of the episode, Polanski revealed that he and Bimini have known each other for more than a decade, and that they originally met in a Facebook group for gay vegans. Both are scheduled to appear at Vegan Camp Out 2026 next month.

Polanski asked Bimini what veganism means to them, and Bimini explained that they made a connection between eating meat and their family dog at around eight or nine years old, then went vegetarian at 15 once they began to cook for themselves.

They told Polanski that they switched to a vegan diet around 2014, and added, “Dairy is not good for us anyway. It’s good for a baby cow, but it’s not good for our bodies. […] I remember thinking, ‘Well, why not go fully vegan?’ I think it’s just kind of natural now.”

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‘I believe very strongly in it’

Photo shows Zack Polanski interviewing Bimini for an episode of his podcast, 'for an episode of Bold Politics with Zack Polanski,' earlier this month. Zack Polanski interviewed vegan drag queen, writer, musician, and activist Bimini last week at the Crossed Wires podcast festival in Sheffield, UK
Lindsay Melbourne Both Polanski and Bimini have been vegan for more than a decade

Polanski has been vegan for over 10 years, and was a vegetarian for roughly a decade before that. He has often spoken out against factory farming, the abolition of which was included in the Greens’ manifesto. In June, Polanski joined Project Slingshot’s latest public action to highlight CO2 pig stunning and slaughter in the UK.

During his conversation with Bimini, he said, “If I share my kind of my take on it, because I’m vegan, I believe very strongly in it. I also believe strongly in not lecturing people or telling people what they do, and I always think if someone is even shifting to vegetarian, just eating less meat and drinking less dairy is both good for your health and also good for the animals.”

Bold Politics with Zack Polanski was recorded live in Sheffield for the 2026 Crossed Wires podcast festival.

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Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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