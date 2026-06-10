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Zack Polanski Backs Project Slingshot Action Highlighting CO2 Pig Slaughter

Project Slingshot projected footage of pigs being slaughtered onto key London landmarks this week

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3 Minutes Read

Photo shows Zack Polanski standing in front of a projection that reads, "Does the king know?" the leader of the Green Party, has joined Project Slingshot’s latest public action to highlight CO2 pig stunning and slaughter in the UK "I will continue to push for the urgent reform that millions of animals deserve," Polanski said - Media Credit: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green Party, has joined Project Slingshot’s latest public action to highlight CO2 pig stunning and slaughter in the UK.

On Monday and Tuesday, Project Slingshot projected video of pigs being slaughtered onto key London landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge, DEFRA, and Tate Modern, where Polanski was in attendance.

Read more: Vegan Metal Icon Derrick Green On The End Of Sepultura And Why He Stopped Eating Meat

Polanski said, “The images projected onto some of London’s most iconic landmarks last night tell a story that the government has been trying to avoid. Ninety percent of pigs in the UK are killed in CO2 gas chambers – a method so cruel that the government’s own Animal Welfare Committee has recommended it be banned.

“The science is unambiguous, the public is waking up to this, and Ministers need to act now. I’m proud to stand with campaigners shining a light on this issue – literally – and I will continue to push for the urgent reform that millions of animals deserve.”

Polanski is a longtime vegan. He has spoken in support of animal welfare and against factory farming, the abolition of which was included in the Greens’ manifesto.

‘Does the king know about this?’

The projections also featured vegan comedian Diane Morgan, who collaborated with Project Slingshot back in April, and asked, ‘Does the king know about this?”

Ninety percent of all pigs in England and Wales are slaughtered inside CO2 gas chambers, which a 2025 independent report found causes severe pain, fear, anxiety, and respiratory distress. The government has been advised to phase the practice out, and a survey commissioned by Project Slingshot found that 81 percent of people in the UK find them “unacceptable,” but CO2 gas stunning remains widespread.

Read more: Celebrity-Backed Billboard Campaign Warns London Commuters About Factory Farming

‘Change must happen to stop both the suffering and the industrial-scale gaslighting’

A live projection is unveiled at Houses of Parliament in London by Project Slingshot, showing footage of pigs being slaughtered in CO2 gas chambers, along with comedian Diane Morgan who supports the campaign to ban the practice
David Parry/PA Media Assignments Ninety percent of pigs in England and Wales are killed in CO2 gas chambers each year

Naomi Hallum, co-founder of Project Slingshot, said, “Evidence shows that pigs experience severe pain and distress inside gas chambers, yet the industry wants us to believe they kill pigs in this way because it is humane and not just because it is cheap.”

Project Slingshot recently asked its followers to comment on McDonald’s Instagram posts and demand they stop sourcing pork from suppliers that use CO2 slaughter. According to Project Slingshot, one post by McDonald’s received almost 800 comments on the subject, including one from the actor Amanda Abbington. Since then, the McDonald’s Instagram account has been uncharacteristically quiet.

Hallum said, “We’re sending a clear message that change must happen to stop both the suffering and the industrial-scale gaslighting. Does the king know about this, and why isn’t he – or anyone else – taking meaningful action?”

Find out more about how Project Slingshot is working to end factory farming here.

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factory farming

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zack polanski

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Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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