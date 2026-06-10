Zack Polanski Backs Project Slingshot Action Highlighting CO2 Pig Slaughter

Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green Party, has joined Project Slingshot’s latest public action to highlight CO2 pig stunning and slaughter in the UK.

On Monday and Tuesday, Project Slingshot projected video of pigs being slaughtered onto key London landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge, DEFRA, and Tate Modern, where Polanski was in attendance.

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Polanski said, “The images projected onto some of London’s most iconic landmarks last night tell a story that the government has been trying to avoid. Ninety percent of pigs in the UK are killed in CO2 gas chambers – a method so cruel that the government’s own Animal Welfare Committee has recommended it be banned.

“The science is unambiguous, the public is waking up to this, and Ministers need to act now. I’m proud to stand with campaigners shining a light on this issue – literally – and I will continue to push for the urgent reform that millions of animals deserve.”

Polanski is a longtime vegan. He has spoken in support of animal welfare and against factory farming, the abolition of which was included in the Greens’ manifesto.

‘Does the king know about this?’

The projections also featured vegan comedian Diane Morgan, who collaborated with Project Slingshot back in April, and asked, ‘Does the king know about this?”

Ninety percent of all pigs in England and Wales are slaughtered inside CO2 gas chambers, which a 2025 independent report found causes severe pain, fear, anxiety, and respiratory distress. The government has been advised to phase the practice out, and a survey commissioned by Project Slingshot found that 81 percent of people in the UK find them “unacceptable,” but CO2 gas stunning remains widespread.

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‘Change must happen to stop both the suffering and the industrial-scale gaslighting’

David Parry/PA Media Assignments Ninety percent of pigs in England and Wales are killed in CO2 gas chambers each year

Naomi Hallum, co-founder of Project Slingshot, said, “Evidence shows that pigs experience severe pain and distress inside gas chambers, yet the industry wants us to believe they kill pigs in this way because it is humane and not just because it is cheap.”

Project Slingshot recently asked its followers to comment on McDonald’s Instagram posts and demand they stop sourcing pork from suppliers that use CO2 slaughter. According to Project Slingshot, one post by McDonald’s received almost 800 comments on the subject, including one from the actor Amanda Abbington. Since then, the McDonald’s Instagram account has been uncharacteristically quiet.

Hallum said, “We’re sending a clear message that change must happen to stop both the suffering and the industrial-scale gaslighting. Does the king know about this, and why isn’t he – or anyone else – taking meaningful action?”

Find out more about how Project Slingshot is working to end factory farming here.

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