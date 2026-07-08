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Mr Charlie’s Opening To Feature Free Burgers And Special Guest Travis Barker

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker joined Mr Charlie's as an equity partner and ambassador in June

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Photo shows Travis Barker at an event. Vegan fast-food brand Mr Charlie’s is opening a new store this weekend and Travis Barker is expected to make a “special appearance.” Barker is a longtime vegan and previously invested in LA's famous Crossroads Kitchen - Media Credit: Joe Seer / Shutterstock

Vegan fast-food brand Mr Charlie’s is launching a new store this weekend, and Travis Barker is expected to make a “special appearance” at the “grand opening.”

Mr Charlie’s, which is sometimes known as the “vegan McDonald’s,” has said that the opening of its latest branch will feature free plant-based burgers for guests.

Read more: Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Use Horse-Free Pedicab In NYC

Mr Charlie’s is opening its new store in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego, California, with an event this Saturday, July 11, from 1 pm until 5 pm. The brand said that it would be giving away a free Not a Hamburger, Not a Cheeseburger, or Not a Chicken Sandwich to all who arrive between 1 pm and 2 pm, while stocks last.

“Come hang out with us, meet the team, enjoy great food, and help us celebrate the newest Mr. Charlie’s location in the heart of Hillcrest,” Mr Charlie’s wrote on Instagram.

Barker, a longtime vegan and supporter of plant-based companies, joined Mr Charlie’s as an equity partner and ambassador in June.

“Mr Charlie’s isn’t just another food concept, it’s a movement,” Barker said at the time, and added, “What they’re building across food, culture, and community resonates with me. I’m excited to help take it to the next level.”

Read more: Travis Barker Backs ‘Vegan McDonald’s’ Chain Mr Charlie’s

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian use a cruelty-free pedicab in NYC

Photo shows someone in a Mr Charlie's mascot costume outside an existing branch. Vegan fast-food brand Mr Charlie’s is opening a new store this weekend and Travis Barker is expected to make a “special appearance.”
Mr Charlie's Mr Charlie’s makes vegan versions of classic fast-food staples, including several McDonald’s-influenced burgers and fries

Barker has been a vegetarian since he was around 13 years old. He has said that he first adopted a vegan diet after recovering from the 2008 plane crash documented in his memoir, Can I Say. He has since launched his own vegan wellness brand, invested in LA’s legendary Crossroads Kitchen, and fronted a PETA campaign.

Last month, the drummer was spotted using a horse-free pedicab with Kourtney Kardashian while visiting New York City. The power couple got married in May.

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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