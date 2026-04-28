‘A Vegan One Minute And A Carnivore The Next’: Piers Morgan Interviews Russell Brand

Russell Brand talked about why he has been “a vegan one minute and a carnivore the next” in a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Morgan grilled Brand over his “evolving identity,” including his diet, historic advocacy for left-wing causes, recent advocacy for right-wing causes, conversion to Christianity, and the seven charges of rape and sexual assault he is awaiting trial for.

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During the 2010s, Brand was a frequent supporter of progressive politics and broadly left-wing causes. He notably protested against East London rent increases and austerity under the Conservative government, criticized Nigel Farage’s UKIP, and spoke out about the dangers of climate change and wealth inequality.

Since 2020, Brand has become known for his hard shift to the right, including his promotion of anti-vaccine conspiracies, his links to US President Donald Trump, MAGA, and Turning Point, his climate change denial, and divisive YouTube content.

When Morgan asked about “what happened” to make Brand start eating meat, he answered by speaking diffusely for more than two minutes. He mentioned the birth of his son in 2023, the allegations of rape, his wife’s meat-heavy diet, and his conversion to Christianity, which he said meant he didn’t feel the need for “a self-selected, arbitrary system of righteousness or morality like wokeness or veganism.”

“My wife was eating a lamb chop, and I remember the smell of lamb in my nan’s in Dagenham,” he added. “I remember just the smell of it, and I ate it. One of my friends who’s always been a meat-eater said, ‘It’s them or you, Russell, it’s them or you. You’ve got to start eating meat to survive out there.’”

‘Submission and surrender’

Brand became a vegetarian at the age of 14, then went on to adopt a vegan diet. In 2021, he headlined Vegan Camp Out, but in 2024, he shared a video of himself eating steak at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, alongside other guests of President Trump. Those guests included Tucker Carlson, a political commentator known for his extreme right-wing views, and Mel Gibson, a repeatedly blacklisted actor.

“Some would describe it as a grift. They’d say, ‘Come on, Russell, you change your mind about stuff on a sixpence,’ right,” Morgan said. “I’m saying, there are people who think you’re basically just a massive grifter, that you’re very smart, you’re very eloquent, you can be very persuasive with the power of your words, but that actually, when it comes to any of these issues, you don’t really have a personal principle.”

Throughout the interview, Brand repeatedly highlighted his newfound faith in response to Morgan’s questions, and towards the end, said that religion was one reason that “dear old Russell Brand might be a vegan one minute and a carnivore the next and a Christian one minute.” He said, “My point is that my sense of what is right and wrong is taken from scripture, and my sense of how we should treat one another as individuals is guided by that, and my sense of what should happen on a global stage is completely guided by that, and it’s one of submission and surrender.”

Read more: Russell Brand: ‘From Essex Vegan To Eating Steak At Mar-a-Lago’

‘Painfully awkward’

Brand’s interview with Morgan is 110 minutes long and has been described as rambling and incoherent. One viewer described it as “painfully awkward.” At one point, Brand spends more than 90 seconds searching for a bible passage that was “relevant” to him when he carried a copy into Southwark Crown Court back in February. “I can’t actually find the verse that I had that day,” he eventually told Morgan.

Brand is currently awaiting trial on seven charges of rape and sexual assault. He was originally due to stand trial in June for five counts, but was charged in December with two additional offences. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Brand recently appeared on the Megyn Kelly Show, where he admitted to having what he calls “exploitative” sex with a 16-year-old when he was 30 and at the height of his fame.

You can watch the 2023 Channel 4 documentary, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, here. The Guardian published a comprehensive timeline of pre-2023 misconduct allegations against Brand, dating back to 2006, which you can read here.

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