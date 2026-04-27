RFK Jr Says He Once Cut Penis Off A ‘Road Killed Raccoon’

RFK Jr has said that he once cut “the penis out of a road killed raccoon.”

Robert F Kennedy Junior, widely known as RFK Jr, is the subject of a new book by New York Post journalist Isabel Vincent titled RFK Jr: The Fall and Rise.

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The US Health Secretary’s raccoon anecdote comes from a 2001 diary entry uncovered by Vincent and included in the new book. RFK Jr has since told People that he took the raccoon’s genitals so he could “study them later.”

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” says the diary entry. “My kids waited patiently in the car.”

The book also includes an admission from RFK Jr that he has a “skull collection” that he hopes to expand with the heads of dead seagulls. “I’ve been picking up roadkill my whole life. I have a freezer full of it,” RFK Jr said in 2024, as reported by NPR.

Last year, Lana Trump interviewed RFK Jr for Fox News to discuss animal testing, and RFK Jr said, “I’ve been a welfare advocate my whole life.”

‘He himself is a predator’

Since Donald Trump’s second presidential campaign began in 2024, stories about RFK Jr’s allegedly unusual relationship with animals have been circulating widely.

These include his dumping of a dead bar in Central Park as a “prank,” (since confirmed by RFK Jr), beheading a dead whale with a chainsaw (as detailed by his granddaughter, Kick Kennedy, in a 2012 interview with Town & Country), and grinding up “baby chickens and mice in a blender” to feed his hawks (according to his cousin, Caroline Kennedy, in a letter to US senators ahead of RFK Jr’s confirmation hearing).

“I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together,” Caroline wrote. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.”

Read more: RFK Jr Speaks Out Against Animal Testing, Says Alternatives Are ‘Better’ And ‘More Efficient’

‘Say hello to Cricket for me’

Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock Kristi Noem has said that she shot her own dog because she was “untrainable”

RFK Jr is not the only member of the Trump administration to court controversy with his behavior towards animals. Kristi Noem, the former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, wrote about shooting her own dog, a 14-month-old adolescent named Cricket, in her 2024 book No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward. Noem said she was “untrainable.”

At the end of Noem’s book, described by the Guardian as “an utter disaster,” Noem wrote that her first act, if elected president, would be to “make sure Joe Biden’s dog was nowhere on the grounds. (Commander, say hello to Cricket for me.’)”

Speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation, Noem doubled down on the extract and called for the Bidens’ dog, Commander, to be put down. Trump removed Noem from her role as Homeland Security secretary in March following months of bipartisan criticism, including for her defence of ICE’s killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

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