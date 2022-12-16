Santa Goes Vegan, Retires Reindeer To ‘Make The World A Kinder Place’

Father Christmas, also known as Santa Claus, has gone vegan. As a result, Santa is requesting dairy-free milk this December, and has retired his reindeer in favor of animal-free transportation.

An insider close to Saint Nick revealed the news. The source — who has chosen to remain anonymous so will be referred to as Mr. Roo Dolf — spoke to Plant Based News about Santa’s change of heart.

“Santa has been working towards a kinder community for decades. His yearly tradition of rewarding those who do nice things has led to a 200,000 percent increase in good deeds – probably,” Mr. Dolf said.

“Us reindeer – that is, if I was a reindeer – have been plant-based since birth,” he continued. “So we spoke to Santa about his diet. And we asked if eating and using animal products was truly the best way to make the world a kinder place.”

Santa’s very vegan Christmas

Santa was quick to jump on board, the insider confirmed.

In a letter distributed to his staff at the North Pole, Santa Claus announced his new vegan lifestyle. The letter, seen by Plant Based News, revealed he will enjoy plant-based turkey for Christmas. And, that he has updated his iconic red and white suit to use faux fur.

Similarly, elves’ work uniforms will feature vegan wool alternatives rather than the animal-derived fabric.

Arch White / Alamy Stock Photo This December, Santa will enjoy vegan Christmas food with his reindeer at a sanctuary

In addition, Santa’s toy-making facilities will only serve plant-based meals from here on in.

“And at the request of our beloved reindeer, we have decided to move past animal transportation for good,” Santa wrote in the letter. “This Christmas, mechanical reindeer that look and fly just like our original team will take over.

“Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph will enter retirement, and enjoy their lives peacefully at a sanctuary here in the North Pole.”

“Of course, any treats left out for the reindeer on Christmas Eve will be taken to them at the sanctuary once my gift deliveries are complete,” Santa added.

Mr. Dolf asked Plant Based News to specify that reindeer enjoy eating leafy greens, oats, and apples.