Former One Direction star Liam Payne says he felt ‘deeply disturbed’ after watching Netflix documentaries Seaspiracy and What The Health.

The singer-songwriter made the comment in his latest YouTube video – where he said he’ll now be ‘moving in a more sustainable way’.

“Sustainability, it’s something we all hear about very much these days,” Payne said.

“I have to admit I hadn’t given it as much thought as I should have. And then [on] Netflix, I watched Seaspiracy and was deeply disturbed…

“I mean it’s difficult to pick the truth out of any of these things these days because, you know, there’s so much news out there. You never know which one to listen to. “

“I’m starting to try and do some more sustainable things. I’ve got to change a lot of things about myself.” Liam Payne, Singer-songwriter

Payne added: “And then after that, I watched What The Health, and that freaked me out as well.

“So, I’m starting to try and do some more sustainable things. I’ve got to change a lot of things about myself. But, I think that is the point of it really.

“You look at yourself as such a small object in the world, but the idea of all of us moving together – even slowly but surely – is better than not moving at all.”

Celebrity-approval

Since its highly-anticipated debut, Seaspiracy has grabbed the attention of several stars including reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and rock legend Bryan Adams.

Little Women star Florence Pugh also plugged the film to her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

She wrote: “We watched this documentary last night and went to bed ranting.

“[I’m] still in shock hours later. [It’s] eye-opening. To help our oceans… the first step is to watch this documentary.”

Seaspiracy petition

Following its roaring success, directors of the film Lucy and Ali Tabrizi created a petition to help protect the oceans.

At the time of writing, the petition has exceeded a staggering 404,000 signatures.

It calls for the creation of more ‘no-catch’ zones. If successful, they will be instated in ‘at least’ 30 percent of waters around the UK.

PBN exclusively interviewed Seaspiracy directors Ali and Lucy Tabrizi

The petition reads: “Unless we act now we will live to see the death of the oceans. And, our children will never know the wonder and beauty of our once thriving blue planet.

“Seaspiracy has exposed the truth. But, we can’t fix this on our own. Now we need action, and that’s where you come in. Together we can change this.”

You can sign the Seaspiracy petition here