Social activism brand TOMORROW has joined forces with Sea Shepherd to release a collection of sustainable, vegan clothing. The range is an effort to raise awareness about ocean conservation.

The new line is TOMORROW’s latest foray into ‘activism you can wear’.

The brand teamed up with six artists to produce the line: B. Thom Stevenson, Ellen Rutt, Humberto Cruz (I SCREAM COLOUR), Kelly Knaga, Kit Agar, and Luca Bjørnsten.

The vegan range includes organic cotton t-shirts and hoodies, as well as tote bags made from recycled fabrics.

TOMORROW plans to donate 50 percent of the line’s proceeds to the artists and Sea Shepherd.

The PETA-certified brand said in a press release: “The innovative campaign shines a light on the importance of ocean conservation and enabling real action to protect marine wildlife.”

“Sea Shepherd accomplishes these goals through public education, investigation, documentation and, where appropriate, help to enforce violations of international treaties, laws and conventions designated to protect the oceans.”

The t-shirts, hoodies, and tote bags are made with organic and recycled materials Credit: TOMORROW

Sea Shepherd

Founded in 1977, Sea Shepherd targets issues like whaling, plastic pollution, and marine habitat destruction.



In 2019, the Liberian Ministry of Defense awarded Sea Shepherd the Distinguished Service Order. The order honored the non-profit for its ‘immense support and contribution in assisting the Liberian Coast Guard to fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Liberia’.

It’s the highest military award that the ministry gives.

The year prior, Sea Shepherd helped arrest and seize the Damanzaihao – the world’s largest fish factory ship. The blacklisted vessel was capable of killing 547,000 tons of fish annually.

Find more information about the TOMORROW X Sea Shepherd range here.